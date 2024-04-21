Melania Trump steps out in a belted maxi dress for Donald Trump's Palm Beach fundraising event





It's not often that we see Melanie Trump she steps aside to support her husband's presidential efforts, but when she does, she does so with flying colors. Just last week, the mother-of-one made a rare appearance, accompanying her husband Donald Trump at a Palm Beach fundraiser held at the residence of billionaire investor John Paulson. For her spring-inspired look, the former First Lady donned a purple-pink maxi dress with long sleeves and a high neckline, exuding elegance. The ensemble was accented by a matching belt cinched at the waist and pops of printed color adorning the sleeves, waistband and from the thighs. She styled her brunette locks into a chic bun with two face-framing bangs. The businessman took time to speak to the press at the event, with Melania by his side.

Melania Trump wows in printed maxi dress at Palm Beach fundraiser Compared to their involvement in 2017 and throughout his term, many members of the Trump family have been significantly less active in supporting the 45th president's efforts. Reports indicate that Ivanka Trump has actively distanced herself from his campaign, this time expressing a desire to avoid any involvement. As reported ABC NewsSaturday's fundraiser marked one of only two public outings Melania has made alongside Trump on the campaign trail this election year. Still, the event proved to be a resounding success, with organizers reporting that it generated more than $50 million in funds for both the Trump campaign and the Republican Party. The 125 Best New Beauty Launches of 2023 Shutterstock Melania Trump makes a rare appearance with Donald Trump at the polling station In a public appearance last month, Mrs. Trump accompanied her husband to vote in the presidential primaries at a polling place in Palm Beach, Florida. For the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved white button-down midi dress with an elegant black and gray pattern on one side. She kept her accessories simple, opting for black sunglasses, pumps and a sleek black quilted bag to complete the ensemble. On the other hand, Trump stayed true to his signature style, donning his classic navy suit paired with a red tie with white stripes. As the presidential race heats up and Trump solidifies his position as the Republican nominee, we can expect to see more of the 53-year-old's distinctive fashion choices.

