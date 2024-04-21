Coco Chanel: How French designer Coco Chanel popularized the “little black dress”

“You can never be too or underdressed in a little black dress,” said the late Chanel designer. Karl Lagerfeld said once.

Over the decades, fashion trends have come and gone, but few have prevailed like the 'little black dress'.

In 2024 alone, stars like Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Minogue And Margot Robbie have all been spotted wearing this iconic dress style on red carpets.

The little black dress has been a fashion favorite for almost a century. (Getty)

But the “LBD” has actually been a staple of the fashion world for almost a century now, thanks to a famous French designer.

Coco Chanel, also known as the queen of tweed, popularized the timeless little black dress in the 1920s.

In the decades since, Chanel's design has prevailed through the miniskirt hype of the '60s, the denim craze of the '90s and now the Y2K comeback, worn over time by Audrey Hepburn and Princess Diana.

As we prepare to head to the fashion capital of the world for the Olympic Games, here is everything you need to know about the little black dress and its French origins.

Who is Coco Chanel?

Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel is the mastermind behind the little black dress. (Getty)

Gabrielle Chanel, or Coco Chanel as she would become, left a lasting legacy as one of the fashion world's most influential designers to date.

After growing up poor and becoming an orphan, Chanel began creating hats in the early 1910s and opened her first boutique in Paris called Chanel Modes.

She then moved into jersey work to design cardigans and skirts before finding her signature style in the 1920s and thus the little black dress was born.

You can never be over or under dressed in a little black dress – Karl Lagerfeld

Over the years, the French designer has become known not only for her little black dress, but also for her use of tweed, her classic flag handbag and her timeless Chanel No 5 perfume.

After closing shop for 15 years during World War II, Chanel revived the House of Chanel in 1954, when she was 71, by introducing another fashion staple, the knit suit.

The designer died in 1971, and her legendary fashion house eventually came under the creative control of German designer Karl Lagerfeld in the 1980s.

Chanel made the knitted suit and the little black dress widespread. (Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

When did Coco Chanel introduce the little black dress?

Chanel's sophisticated little black dress was first revealed to the world in an October 1926 issue of American magazine. Vogue.

An illustration of the long-sleeved LBD was published by the magazine, which compared the then-rising young Chanel model to Henry Ford's Model T car.

The fashion magazine predicted that the dress would “become a sort of uniform for all women of taste.”

Chanel changed the fashion game with her black dress. (Conde Nast via Getty Images)

What made Coco Chanel's little black dress so revolutionary?

Before Coco Chanel's LBD, the color black was reserved for servants.

In the 19th and early 20th centuries, black clothing was generally worn by the lower classes or to symbolize a person in mourning.

Chanel shook up tradition in 1926 when she introduced an elegant dress that anyone could wear, but which was not colorful as was the trend of the time.

The LBD heralded a new era of inclusive fashion in which black became an emblem of sophistication and a staple of Haute Couture.

Audrey Hepburn was one of the most iconic stars to wear the little black dress. (Getty)

How has the little black dress evolved since the creation of Coco Chanel?

When Chanel introduced the little black dress in the 1920s, the dress was largely a product of the flapper style of that era, with a dropped waist.

In 1961, movie star Audrey Hepburn arguably made Chanel's design famous when she wore a chic black Givenchy dress in the film Breakfast at Tiffany's.

But over the years, hemlines have gotten higher and the LBD silhouette has evolved.

Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty)

The '90s saw a notable shift in the LBD as several of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Reese Witherspoon and Kate Moss, adopted a shorter, slippery design.

In the same decade, Victoria Beckham made her mark on the LBD with her “Little Gucci Dress,” while Princess Diana modeled a body-hugging style with her 1994 “Revenge Dress.”

In recent years, stars have opted for bolder versions of the LBD, embracing cutout trends and adopting the popular nude dress.

At the beginning of 2024, Nicole Kidman wore a floor-length black dress Expatriates premiere in New York, which showed off her sides with gaping cutout details.

Nicole Kidman's take on LBD in 2024. (Getty)

Olivia Rodrigo recently wore a leather version of the LBD for her 21st birthday in February, which featured a plunging neckline.

The LBD was a big favorite on the AACTA red carpet this year, with Australian stars Teresa Palmer and Alycia Debnam-Carey among the famous faces sporting the timeless dress.

At Oscars 2024 Last month, Margot Robbie swapped her signature Barbie pink for a strapless black Versace dress.

