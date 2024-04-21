Fashion
Coco Chanel: How French designer Coco Chanel popularized the “little black dress”
“You can never be too or underdressed in a little black dress,” said the late Chanel designer. Karl Lagerfeld said once.
Over the decades, fashion trends have come and gone, but few have prevailed like the 'little black dress'.
In 2024 alone, stars like Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Minogue And Margot Robbie have all been spotted wearing this iconic dress style on red carpets.
LEARN MORE: Cathy Freeman had 'reservations' about her iconic speed suit
But the “LBD” has actually been a staple of the fashion world for almost a century now, thanks to a famous French designer.
Coco Chanel, also known as the queen of tweed, popularized the timeless little black dress in the 1920s.
In the decades since, Chanel's design has prevailed through the miniskirt hype of the '60s, the denim craze of the '90s and now the Y2K comeback, worn over time by Audrey Hepburn and Princess Diana.
As we prepare to head to the fashion capital of the world for the Olympic Games, here is everything you need to know about the little black dress and its French origins.
Who is Coco Chanel?
Gabrielle Chanel, or Coco Chanel as she would become, left a lasting legacy as one of the fashion world's most influential designers to date.
After growing up poor and becoming an orphan, Chanel began creating hats in the early 1910s and opened her first boutique in Paris called Chanel Modes.
She then moved into jersey work to design cardigans and skirts before finding her signature style in the 1920s and thus the little black dress was born.
You can never be over or under dressed in a little black dress – Karl Lagerfeld
Over the years, the French designer has become known not only for her little black dress, but also for her use of tweed, her classic flag handbag and her timeless Chanel No 5 perfume.
After closing shop for 15 years during World War II, Chanel revived the House of Chanel in 1954, when she was 71, by introducing another fashion staple, the knit suit.
The designer died in 1971, and her legendary fashion house eventually came under the creative control of German designer Karl Lagerfeld in the 1980s.
When did Coco Chanel introduce the little black dress?
Chanel's sophisticated little black dress was first revealed to the world in an October 1926 issue of American magazine. Vogue.
An illustration of the long-sleeved LBD was published by the magazine, which compared the then-rising young Chanel model to Henry Ford's Model T car.
The fashion magazine predicted that the dress would “become a sort of uniform for all women of taste.”
LEARN MORE: How Paris became the fashion capital of the world
What made Coco Chanel's little black dress so revolutionary?
Before Coco Chanel's LBD, the color black was reserved for servants.
In the 19th and early 20th centuries, black clothing was generally worn by the lower classes or to symbolize a person in mourning.
For a daily dose of 9Honey, Subscribe to our newsletter here.
The French style icons who have captivated us over the years
Chanel shook up tradition in 1926 when she introduced an elegant dress that anyone could wear, but which was not colorful as was the trend of the time.
The LBD heralded a new era of inclusive fashion in which black became an emblem of sophistication and a staple of Haute Couture.
How has the little black dress evolved since the creation of Coco Chanel?
When Chanel introduced the little black dress in the 1920s, the dress was largely a product of the flapper style of that era, with a dropped waist.
In 1961, movie star Audrey Hepburn arguably made Chanel's design famous when she wore a chic black Givenchy dress in the film Breakfast at Tiffany's.
But over the years, hemlines have gotten higher and the LBD silhouette has evolved.
The '90s saw a notable shift in the LBD as several of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Reese Witherspoon and Kate Moss, adopted a shorter, slippery design.
In the same decade, Victoria Beckham made her mark on the LBD with her “Little Gucci Dress,” while Princess Diana modeled a body-hugging style with her 1994 “Revenge Dress.”
In recent years, stars have opted for bolder versions of the LBD, embracing cutout trends and adopting the popular nude dress.
At the beginning of 2024, Nicole Kidman wore a floor-length black dress Expatriates premiere in New York, which showed off her sides with gaping cutout details.
Olivia Rodrigo recently wore a leather version of the LBD for her 21st birthday in February, which featured a plunging neckline.
The LBD was a big favorite on the AACTA red carpet this year, with Australian stars Teresa Palmer and Alycia Debnam-Carey among the famous faces sporting the timeless dress.
At Oscars 2024 Last month, Margot Robbie swapped her signature Barbie pink for a strapless black Versace dress.
FOLLOW US ON WHATSAPP HERE: Stay updated with the latest celebrity, lifestyle and opinion news via our WhatsApp channel. No comments, no algorithms and no one can see your private information.
|
Sources
2/ https://style.nine.com.au/latest/coco-chanel-how-french-designer-coco-chanel-mainstreamed-the-little-black-dress/a304330c-6787-4645-8684-0e0b257d78a5
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Coco Chanel: How French designer Coco Chanel popularized the “little black dress”
- As Qatar's frustrations grow, can Turkey lead diplomacy in Gaza between Hamas and Israel?
- Rishi Sunak: Everything seems to be going wrong for the British Prime Minister
- Men's track and field takes first at Mark Young Invitational
- Apple is marketing its $3,500 Vision Pro headset to businesses. Will it catch on?
- Launch a smart teaching system for international Chinese learning
- Texans in the House of Representatives are divided on aid to Ukraine and Israel
- Melania Trump steps out in a belted maxi dress for Donald Trump's Palm Beach fundraising event
- Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi gets medical clearance from doctors amid poisoning allegations
- Bollywood Night Party @ BIGSHOTS in Iselin, NJ Tickets, Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.
- PWHL breaks Montreal's all-time attendance record for women's hockey at Bell Center
- Millions of gamers power biomedical research