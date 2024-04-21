Rihanna Reveals Old, Flesh-Glowing Looks Are Her Biggest Fashion Passion | Entertainment

Rihanna says her old, raunchy outfits are her biggest fashion problem.

The 36-year-old singer, who has sons RZA, 23 months, and Riot, eight months, with colleague A$AP Rocky, 35, made her debut in British Vogue at the launch of a new shoe collaboration between its Fenty and Puma clothing range.

She said when the publication asked her to name her biggest fashion passion: I've done so many (stupid) things in my life. I took out my nipples, I took out my panties.

But now, these are things, I guess, as a mother, as an evolved young woman, these are just things that I feel like I never do.

And I'm like, Oh my God, did I really do that? pliers?

Although she said she had changed her habit of wearing raunchy looks, Rihanna posed in many revealing outfits for social media photos while expecting her children.

She flaunted her baby bump in February 2022 by wearing a vibrant Jean Paul Gaultier lace-up cardigan while out in Los Angeles.

The following month, she showed it off again in lingerie that included a tiny Savage X Fenty thong at the Dior fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Rihanna told Vogue at the time: For me, this dress is actually the closest thing to maternity clothes I've worn so far.

She added to the publication that during her first pregnancy, she hoped her midriff-hugging outfits would help redefine what is considered decent for pregnant women.

Rihanna said: “My body is doing amazing things right now, and I won't be ashamed of it.

This time should be a celebration. Why should you hide your pregnancy?

Rihanna recently spoke about fashion again, saying her biggest parenting tip was dressing her sons like their rapper father.

She told Entertainment Tonight: When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky.

Rihanna admitted that although she always imagined dressing a girl, she didn't know what to do with boys when it came to their outfits.

She added: We all do what women do, like: Oh, I'm going to dress him in these pretty little things.

But then you have sons and you're like, What do I do?

I was like, you know what, I have their dad's biggest hack.