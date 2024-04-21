Fashion
Caitlin Clark's Stylist Explains How to Dress Her in Prada and Louis Vuitton and Why Fashion Brands Should Pay Attention
It's been a big week in Caitlin Clark news. Not only was the Iowa player drafted by the Indiana Fever as the top pick on Monday, but she suddenly became very visible in the fashion world by showing up to the draft night in head-to-toe Prada, which she said was the first time the Italian brand had dressed a player for the WNBA or NBA draft.
The look consisted of a white double satin shirt and skirt, an embroidered rhinestone mesh top, black brushed leather slingback pumps, a black Galleria handbag and sunglasses. acetate sun. She also wore John Hardy jewelry.
Later in the week, she was in her new hometown of Indianapolis for her first press conference as a Fever player, and arrived for the occasion at Louis Vuitton: specifically, a cross-bust cady dress from wool and silk, combined with a tuxedo with jeweled buttons. jacket with satin lapels, a Pico GO-14 handbag with gold and silver studs and the brand's Signature pump, with gold monogram studs.
Behind both looks is Adri Zgirdea, a stylist who works with other athletes and who began working with Clark through her agency Excel Sports (Zgirdea works with other Excel clients).
“I wanted to convey Caitlin’s natural flair and bold playing style from the court to the orange carpet. [at the WNBA draft]”, says Zgirdea of her approach to styling Clark for the big night. “She already has a knack for captivating people with her confident, record-breaking style, so styling her is about taking that bold energy and turning it into translate into a look that reflects their personality, their values and the moment.”
“For the WNBA Draft, Caitlin and I talked about creating a look that was fresh, substantial, and stayed true to her,” adds Zgirdea. “I immediately knew Prada would be the perfect brand to help create a dynamic yet timeless look that would not only be memorable, but also a first.”
Being a “first” was central to how Zgirdea thought about which brand to work with for draft night.
“I always consider my clients' personal stories when working on their career 'milestone looks.' Caitlin broke records in so many ways, I knew this look had to be some sort of ‘first’ and my first thought was Prada,” she says. “I have worked with the brand for a few of my male clients and had the most wonderful experience. The brand ethos and Caitlin's style were a perfect match: true craftsmanship, substance over flash. And they had never dressed anyone for the draft: the stars were truly aligned.
As for the Louis Vuitton look at the press conference?
“LV is a brand that Caitlin loves, so it wasn't a question of 'if', but rather 'when' and 'where',” says Zgirdea.
Zgirdea is of Romanian and Serbian descent and emigrated to the United States as a child. She always loved fashion, she says, but studied finance at university (“European parents, remember?” she says) before turning to fashion. His experience includes personal shopping, merchandising, management and purchasing. Style Athletes “came about by chance,” she says, “because I had two friends in the sports industry, one at Priority Sports and the other at BDA Sports (which merged with WME). »
She has worked with Josh Richardson of the Miami Heat, Zach Collins of the San Antonio Spurs, Corey Kispert of the Washington Wizards, Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets and more.
“It generally takes five years before a major fashion brand agrees to dress an athlete. They want to see established players and generate buzz before investing to work together,” says Zgirdea of his experience. “This makes Caitlin's look at the WNBA Draft exciting and groundbreaking, as it is also the first time a player, male or female, has been dressed by Prada for the draft. This is a clear example of brands paying attention and could lead to more players collaborating with big fashion brands in the future.
That is to say, although Prada and Louis Vuitton are the first high-end brands Clark has seen, his fashion journey is only just beginning.
“Caitlin turns heads, whether it's on the field, being the first to wear Prada at the draft, or making an appearance on 'SNL' – she inspires people to talk about and invest in women's sports. a way we've never seen before,” says Zgirdea. “Brands looking to stay at the forefront of pop culture should pay attention, because Caitlin is already breaking glass ceilings and that's just it. beginning.”
