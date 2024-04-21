The Anti Social Social Club unveils Goyard and Rimowa collaborations
Anti Social Social Club is launching several luxury collaborations for its spring 2024 collection.
The streetwear brand partners with Rimowa, Maison Raksha, Pro Hunter and Goyard for limited-edition custom styles. Items range in price from $1,600 to $29,000.
“Our Spring 2024 collection is a bold statement from our brand,” read a statement from the Anti Social Social Club. “We hope the collection’s luxury items – including notable collaborations with Pro Hunter and Maison Raksha – will disrupt our seasonal drop and provide Anti fans with an exclusive and singular set of customizations.” You won't find our label on luxury products like this anywhere else – and these are the only ones we make.
The collection features a Pro Hunter personalized Rolex Submariner, a Maison Raksha engraved Apple AirPods Max, a Rimowa Classic Cabin carry-on, a Goyard Portefeuille Matignon GM wallet and a Goyard Saint Louis PM bag. All styles are embossed with the Anti Social Social Club logo.
The Pro Hunter Rolex Watch, for example, is designed with a matte black coating and the ASSC logo in a glossy black finish, as well as gray and neon green accents. The brand said the color palette reflects ASSC's collaborations in motorsport.
“Both the ASSC and Pro Hunter brands have cult followings and appeal to a demographic demanding something rare,” said Nikita Choraria, creative director of Pro Hunter. “Having followed the ASSC brand with admiration for many years, we were delighted to be approached by them for this one-of-a-kind collaboration. This collaboration with ASSC embodies Pro Hunter's values of rarity, stealth and high performance.
This is the latest collaboration from the Anti Social Social Club. Last year, the brand partnered with True Religion on a denim collection and artist Bryant Giles for a loungewear collection.
The brand's luxury items and spring 2024 collection will be available on the Anti Social Social Club website starting Saturday.
