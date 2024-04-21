Fashion
Virginia Lacrosse Falls to No. 6 Syracuse in 18-17 Heartbreaker
Article by Aidan Baller
The second loss in as many weeks and third loss of the season for the Virginia men's lacrosse team came in heartbreaking fashion.
On Saturday, No. 4 Virginia (10-3, 1-2 ACC) suffered its second straight loss, falling to No. 6 Syracuse (11-4, 3-1 ACC) 18-17 as the Orange marked the match. winner with 48 seconds remaining. The Cavaliers led 17-14 with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but a four-goal streak propelled the Orange past the Cavaliers for the first time since 2021. Virginia has allowed 18 goals in consecutive games.
To start, the Cavaliers took a 4-1 lead, which included two goals from Payton Cormier before Syracuse responded with a three-goal streak to tie the game at four to close the first quarter, a period in which Goalkeeper Matthew Nunes did not record a save.
The run bled into the second quarter, with Syracuse scoring three more goals to take a 7-4 lead as the Orange placed their shots perfectly in front of Nunes. On the other hand, Syracuse goalie Will Mark started strong with five saves. Mark would finish with 15 saves, including a clutch save with three seconds left.
The Orange dominated the faceoff x to start, with Mason Kohn starting 6/8 from the point.
Nunes then found a rhythm, making three saves to close the half, as the Cavaliers finished the half with a 5-2 run capped by two goals from Shellenberger to tie the game at nine.
Shellenberger led the way in the first half with three goals and two assists, scoring or assisting on five of UVA's nine goals.
To start the second half, McCabe Millon continued to score for the Hoos before Syracuse responded with four straight goals to give the Orange a 13-10 lead.
After that, the Cavaliers responded with a three-goal streak that bled into the fourth quarter, with Cormier scoring his fourth of the day along with an assist to tie the game at 13.
Matthew Nunes played a pivotal role in UVA's rally late in the third, recording eight saves in the third quarter to help the Cavaliers get back into the game.
The back-and-forth affair continued with Christian Mul scoring his third of the day before a three-goal run led by a goal and an assist from Shellenberger gave Virginia a 16-14 advantage .
On Shellenberger's goal, Billy Dwan received a two-minute non-releasable penalty for a head hit on Anthony Ghobriel, who assisted on the goal. Ghobriel finished 15/26 on the x, but Syracuse outscored Virginia 21-18 overall.
Capitalizing on the advantage, Ryan Colsey scored a goal to extend Virginia's lead to three with nine minutes left, seemingly putting the Cavaliers in control.
Syracuse responded with two goals, cutting the lead to one with five minutes remaining. Between the goals, Nunes continued to deliver, making two more saves, bringing his tally to eleven in the second half.
Then, with less than two minutes remaining, Syracuse defender Billy Dwan took a ground ball in a scrum in front of the field and scored with a no-look goal to knot the game at 17.
On the ensuing faceoff, Ghobriel won the ball and shot, but the Cavaliers had no backup, giving the ball back to Syracuse. On the next possession, Sam English scored with 48 seconds remaining, giving Syracuse an 18-17 lead.
Ghobriel won the ensuing faceoff with Ben Wayer recovering the ball on the ground and Lars Tiffany calling a timeout to allow the Cavaliers to set up a play to try to tie the game with 37 seconds left in time regulatory. Minutes after scoring the tying goal, Dwan made another huge play, stripping the ball away from McCabe Millon and taking it the other way.
Dwan nearly cost his team the victory when he attempted an ill-advised crossfield pass that Nunes was quick to intercept and return it the other way, giving Virginia one last chance to tie. Griffin Schutz carried the ball into the Syracuse zone and took a tough shot with little speed and Mark easily made the save with three seconds remaining to secure the Syracuse victory.
In the loss, Connor Shellenberger had four goals and five assists, followed by McCabe Millon, who had three goals and two assists. Payton Cormier scored four goals and an assist.
After struggling early, Matthew Nunes finished with 15 saves, including 12 in the second half. Defensively, Ben Wayer led the way with seven ground balls and two forced turnovers.
The Cavaliers will look to avoid a third straight loss and get back into the win column in next Saturday's regular season finale against No. 1 Notre Dame at 2 p.m. at Klockner Stadium.
Article by Aidan Baller
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/virginia/virginia-lacrosse-falls-at-syracuse-in-heartbreaker
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Priyanka Chopra: Challenge of conveying emotions with just your voice | Bollywood News
- Virginia Lacrosse Falls to No. 6 Syracuse in 18-17 Heartbreaker
- How Google tests Pixel Phone cameras – video
- The US Congress has announced its vote on the $60 billion aid package for Ukraine
- The way Congress govt in Karnataka is encouraging certain thoughts and mentalities is dangerous: PM Modi
- 7 observations from iowa football playing 2024 spring open practice
- Do you have shares? Now what do you do? | Clayton News Street Partners Content
- Circle to Search may soon be adding new features to Google and Samsung phones
- Majority of people are satisfied with Jokowi's performance
- Canadians face tough road in Olympic rugby sevens qualifier from Paris to Monaco
- Athletics records strong day at George Davis Invitation
- Democrats crushed Republicans in average stock returns in 2023: here's their not-so-subtle secret to success.