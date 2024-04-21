Virginia Lacrosse Falls to No. 6 Syracuse in 18-17 Heartbreaker

Article by Aidan Baller

The second loss in as many weeks and third loss of the season for the Virginia men's lacrosse team came in heartbreaking fashion.

On Saturday, No. 4 Virginia (10-3, 1-2 ACC) suffered its second straight loss, falling to No. 6 Syracuse (11-4, 3-1 ACC) 18-17 as the Orange marked the match. winner with 48 seconds remaining. The Cavaliers led 17-14 with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but a four-goal streak propelled the Orange past the Cavaliers for the first time since 2021. Virginia has allowed 18 goals in consecutive games.

To start, the Cavaliers took a 4-1 lead, which included two goals from Payton Cormier before Syracuse responded with a three-goal streak to tie the game at four to close the first quarter, a period in which Goalkeeper Matthew Nunes did not record a save.

The run bled into the second quarter, with Syracuse scoring three more goals to take a 7-4 lead as the Orange placed their shots perfectly in front of Nunes. On the other hand, Syracuse goalie Will Mark started strong with five saves. Mark would finish with 15 saves, including a clutch save with three seconds left.

The Orange dominated the faceoff x to start, with Mason Kohn starting 6/8 from the point.

Nunes then found a rhythm, making three saves to close the half, as the Cavaliers finished the half with a 5-2 run capped by two goals from Shellenberger to tie the game at nine.

Shellenberger led the way in the first half with three goals and two assists, scoring or assisting on five of UVA's nine goals.

To start the second half, McCabe Millon continued to score for the Hoos before Syracuse responded with four straight goals to give the Orange a 13-10 lead.

After that, the Cavaliers responded with a three-goal streak that bled into the fourth quarter, with Cormier scoring his fourth of the day along with an assist to tie the game at 13.

Matthew Nunes played a pivotal role in UVA's rally late in the third, recording eight saves in the third quarter to help the Cavaliers get back into the game.

The back-and-forth affair continued with Christian Mul scoring his third of the day before a three-goal run led by a goal and an assist from Shellenberger gave Virginia a 16-14 advantage .

On Shellenberger's goal, Billy Dwan received a two-minute non-releasable penalty for a head hit on Anthony Ghobriel, who assisted on the goal. Ghobriel finished 15/26 on the x, but Syracuse outscored Virginia 21-18 overall.

Capitalizing on the advantage, Ryan Colsey scored a goal to extend Virginia's lead to three with nine minutes left, seemingly putting the Cavaliers in control.

Syracuse responded with two goals, cutting the lead to one with five minutes remaining. Between the goals, Nunes continued to deliver, making two more saves, bringing his tally to eleven in the second half.

Then, with less than two minutes remaining, Syracuse defender Billy Dwan took a ground ball in a scrum in front of the field and scored with a no-look goal to knot the game at 17.

On the ensuing faceoff, Ghobriel won the ball and shot, but the Cavaliers had no backup, giving the ball back to Syracuse. On the next possession, Sam English scored with 48 seconds remaining, giving Syracuse an 18-17 lead.

Ghobriel won the ensuing faceoff with Ben Wayer recovering the ball on the ground and Lars Tiffany calling a timeout to allow the Cavaliers to set up a play to try to tie the game with 37 seconds left in time regulatory. Minutes after scoring the tying goal, Dwan made another huge play, stripping the ball away from McCabe Millon and taking it the other way.

Dwan nearly cost his team the victory when he attempted an ill-advised crossfield pass that Nunes was quick to intercept and return it the other way, giving Virginia one last chance to tie. Griffin Schutz carried the ball into the Syracuse zone and took a tough shot with little speed and Mark easily made the save with three seconds remaining to secure the Syracuse victory.

In the loss, Connor Shellenberger had four goals and five assists, followed by McCabe Millon, who had three goals and two assists. Payton Cormier scored four goals and an assist.

After struggling early, Matthew Nunes finished with 15 saves, including 12 in the second half. Defensively, Ben Wayer led the way with seven ground balls and two forced turnovers.

The Cavaliers will look to avoid a third straight loss and get back into the win column in next Saturday's regular season finale against No. 1 Notre Dame at 2 p.m. at Klockner Stadium.

Article by Aidan Baller