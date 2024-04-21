Fashion
Is there anything less attractive than men who don't take care of their children?
I have often written about how equal parenting is essential for a fairer society, a better work culture, women's liberation, etc. What I haven't mentioned much is that it's also really hot.
Recently, at a book event, I told the interviewer that there was a study, cited in Joeli Brearley's brilliant book. Pregnant then fucked, which showed that, in a study of 13,000 heterosexual couples, there was a direct correlation between involved fatherhood and long-term relationship health, independent of other variables like ethnicity or wealth. Couples in which the father cared for the baby alone before he was a year old were 40% more likely to stay together than couples in which this was not the case. In short, if you're straight and have a baby, the most powerful thing you can do is let the father do his part of the job, and on his own. Isn't that interesting, I said, sipping white wine, my eyes turning to my husband, sitting in the audience. I don't think that's particularly interesting or surprising, the interviewer said, looking at me sadly. I mean, who wants to fuck a guy who doesn't take care of his own child?
She's absolutely right, of course. People who sit on the couch, on their phones, while you entertain, clean, and feed your kids are as sexy as a maggot. On the other hand, watching someone stride through a forest, their child on their shoulders, while bursts of childish laughter echo through the tree trunks, does things to me that, when I was single, would have led to expressive kisses and an awkward kiss. goodbye in last night's clothes. My husband is never in better shape than when he made a robot out of an old lamp and some cable ties, cooked dinner, took my son for a six-mile bike ride, then put away the laundry. The smell of her neck, the curve of her mouth, the weight of her shoulders in the bed are all wonderful. But when he fills out the reading log? Or brush our sons’ teeth? Now that's the good shit.
According to the International Labor Organization, globally, women do more than three times as much unpaid care work as men, or about 76.2 percent. In Asia and the Pacific, this figure reaches 80 percent. Three times more work. Not only does this speak to many men being forced to return to paid work when they would rather be with their children (as well as many men who are content to stare at screens, play golf, and eat protein bars when that they might be wrapping up a baby and eating). kissing their partners bare), but also of an intrinsic and deeply unsexy disregard for the value of women. I don't want to fuck a man who doesn't treat me like an equal. Just like I don't want to crawl on someone who doesn't know how to change their own child's diaper.
And here's the other thing: They don't even have to be parents for this libido trick to work. I took my friend, let's call him Barry, to my lot the other day. He is in his twenties, single and childless. I was there with my son and a group of his school friends. Watching Barry name slugs with a group of five-year-olds did more things to assembled mothers than three large glasses of white wine and the Dirty dance the soundtrack already did it in my twenties. We can all remember the Athena poster of model Adam Perry holding a small baby against his sculpted torso. Straight readers will not be surprised to learn that this poster became the best-selling poster in British history and that Perry, who later worked as a builder, claims to have slept with more than three thousand women from this image alone.
Across age, race, and economic bracket, the factor that had the greatest influence on whether a heterosexual couple stays together after having a baby appears to be the degree of activity, commitment and solo parenting of the father. Going to the gym, making money, doing good jumps, having a passion and having clean teeth is great. But the power of being admired and adored by children? From where I sit, nothing can beat it.
