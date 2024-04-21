Men's tennis advances to program's first SEC title match – University of South Carolina Athletics

Baton Rouge, La. No. 24 South Carolina men's tennis will play for the SEC tournament title on Sunday after beating No. 6 Tennessee 4-2 in the semifinals on Saturday. The Gamecocks won the doubles point and won three singles matches for the victory.

In doubles, the Gamecocks took the upper hand in spectacular fashion. The first court to finish was court 3 who did the impossible, battling back from 1-5 down to win their match 7-5. Casey No And Sean Daryabeigi completed the feat on James Newton and Filip Apltauer.

There was a race between the top two courts to finish first, with the Gamecocks taking a 6-5 lead on Court 1 and the Volunteers taking a 6-5 lead on Court 2.

In Court No. 1, Toby Samuel And James' story took a 40-15 lead on break point, but the national No. 4 pair of Johannus Monday and Angel Diaz fought back to within two points. Meanwhile, on the next field, Jelani Sarr And Lucas Andrade da Silva were also facing two points while down 5-6.

Fortunately for the Gamecocks, Samuel and Story were the first to complete their point, winning at two for the surprise 7-5 victory that clinched the doubles point.

In singles, the momentum shifted to Tennessee, with the Volunteers winning the first sets on four courts. They were also the first to record a singles victory with No. 2 Monday beating No. 15 Samuel 6-1, 6-3 from the top of the order.

They then increased their lead by beating Apltauer Carter Morgan 6-1, 6-4 from position No. 6.

Story finally got a singles point on the board for the Gamecocks with his career-high upset. The senior defeated No. 33 Shunsuke Mitsui in dramatic fashion after falling 1-6 in the first set tiebreaker and came back strong to win the next seven points to win the set 7-6 (6). He then continued in the second set to claim an early break and hold it until the end to win the second set 6-4.

The next point came from the adjacent court where Daryabeigi earned a close victory against Chris Li. The Gamecock took the deciding first game 7-6(2) and took the second set 7-5 for the victory.

Minutes later, Sarr won the match for South Carolina with a three-set victory over Diaz. The Vol won the first set 6-2 but Sarr won the second 6-1 to tie the game.

In the deciding final set, Sarr broke early for 2-1 but Diaz immediately broke for 2-2. Both players then held serve for the next six games, with Sarr finally managing to find a break to go up 6-5 and serve out the match 7-5 for victory.

The win over No. 6 Tennessee is South Carolina's second-highest-ranked win of the season and first top-10 win since the season opened when South Carolina upset No. 6 season. 1 Virginia.

The trip to the title game is a first on the schedule for the Gamecocks who have already qualified for the semifinals three times. As a No. 11 seed, the Gamecocks are the lowest seed to ever reach an SEC title game, the previous lowest being No. 6 seed Mississippi State , in 1991.

The title match will take place on Sunday, April 21, starting at 2 p.m. ET. Information for spectators is available on the site tournament web page. For those who will not be present, the match will be broadcast on SEC Network and live statistics can be found here.

For all the latest information on South Carolina men's tennis, continue to follow GamecocksOnline.com or the team on social media (@GamecockMTennis).

#24 South Carolina 4, #6 Tennessee 2

Doubles (order of finish: 3, 1)

Toby Samuel/James Story (SC) def. #4 Johannus Monday/Angel Diaz (TENN) 7-5 #83 Shunsuke Mitsui/Filip Pieczonka (TENN) vs. Jelani Sarr/Lucas da Silva (SC) 6-5, unfinished Sean Daryabeigi/Casey Hoole (SC) def. James Newton/Filip Apltauer (TENN) 7-5

Single (order of arrival: 1, 6, 2, 3, 5)