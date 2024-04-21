No. 3 Hopkins dominates No. 5 Terps in regular season finale, 7-5





Next game: vs. Big Ten Semifinals 02/05/2024 | To be determined Can. 02 (Thursday) / to be determined against. Big Ten Semifinals BALTIMORE No. 5 Maryland men's lacrosse was beaten by No. 3 Johns Hopkins, 7-5, in the 120th edition of “The Rivalry”, Saturday at Homewood Field. There were 10,458 fans in attendance for the match. Maryland (8-4, 3-2 B1G) next plays in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on May 2 against the winner of No. 3 seed Penn State and a No. 6 seed team that doesn't has not yet been determined in Columbus, OH. . The game will air on Big Ten Network at 8:30 p.m. ET. Daniel Kelly led the Terrapins offense with two goals and an assist. Jack Coras , Ryan Syracuse And George Stamos scored the other goals. The match featured solid defensive efforts from both sides. There was just three goals scored by either team in the second half and none scored in the fourth quarter. Logan McNaney led Maryland's defense by making 11 saves in the cage, including several key stops late in the final quarter. Luc Wierman won nine faceoffs and recovered five ground balls. He added a caused turnover. Jacob Angelus and Garrett Degnon each scored twice for the Blue Jays (10-3, 5-0 B1G). Breaking down the action The Terps trailed 3-2 at the end of the first quarter. They scored two power play goals Jack Coras And Daniel Kelly .

Kelly scored again for Maryland in the second quarter, but entered halftime with the score 6-3.

The Terps brought the game back to one goal with goals from Ryan Syracuse And George Stamos . However, Hopkins scored late in the third to enter the final quarter with a 7-5 lead.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter as the game entered a defensive stalemate. Multi-terps update Daniel Kelly ( two goals and an assist) played his 16th multi-point game of his career. He played his 11th match with several goals. Terps in the record books Luc Wierman became the program's all-time faceoff winner in the Terps' season opener. With nine wins today added to his career total of 790.

Wierman is second in Terps history with 426 ground balls in his career after adding five today. He pursues Andy Claxton (1989-92), alone with 451 career ground balls.

Logan McNaney is fourth on the all-time saves list. With 11 in the match, he now has 538 for his career. Niko Amato (2011-14) is third on the list with 625 saves in his career.

Maltz is No. 29 in career points with 146. The next step at #28 is Kyle Long who had 149 points from 2019 to 23. Numbers to know 12: Ryan Syracuse has scored a goal in all 12 games this season.

26: Braden Erksa has a 26-game point streak

120: This was the 120th meeting between Maryland and Johns Hopkins. Following Maryland will compete in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on May 2 in Columbus, Ohio. He will play the winner of the No. 3 seed (Penn State) and the No. 6 seed (TBD). The game will air on Big Ten Network at 8:30 p.m. ET.

