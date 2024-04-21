Fashion
Giving fashion's dead animals a second life as luxury giant LVMH sells 'luxury textiles' to designers at reduced prices | Fashion trends
At the Nona Source showroom, north of Paris, designers select luxurious textiles with ornate names: curly alpaca, geometric macramé guipure, silk diamond jacquard. What makes them truly exotic, however, is that they all come from “dead stock” – the scraps that designers throw away when they're finished with a bolt of fabric. (Also read | Priyanka Chopra dazzles in comfortable, glamorous athleisure outfits for a snowy vacation in Switzerland. All the pictures)
Until recently, it was common for dead animals – like unsold clothing – to be burned or buried. At best, they gathered dust in the reserves.
Always concerned about its image, luxury giant LVMH created Nona Source three years ago, selling unsold items at reduced prices to emerging designers.
“I realized that there were what we call ‘sleeping beauties’ in the warehouses, magnificent fabrics that were lying there years after the collections were made,” says co-founder Romain Brabo.
Last year, she sold some 280 kilometers of fabric, enough to make about 140,000 garments.
Among the regular customers is Arturo Obegero, a 30-year-old Spanish designer who only uses upcycled and recycled materials.
Although he works from a small space in his home, he has completed some high-profile commissions, including a sheer corset dress for Beyoncé on her Renaissance tour – a sign of his talent and the growing appeal of eco-friendly design. climate.
“I come from a family of surfers, fishermen. When you come from a small town, you are connected to nature, you learn to respect it,” explained Obegero.
He says Nona Source allowed him to work in the big leagues.
“People are more conscious of the products they buy… but it can be complicated to offer something truly sustainable at an affordable price.”
An evolving beauty
As pressure mounts on the fashion industry to manage its mountains of waste and massive ecological impact, initiatives like Nona Source are increasing.
Luxury giants like LVMH can afford to make an effort – and also understand the marketing value.
It has ambitious goals such as moving transportation from planes to boats, training suppliers in better water management, and investing in new tech textiles like vegan leather (it claims to have tested 300 such innovations last year). last year).
But Hélène Valade, head of sustainability at LVMH, says the company's main role is to “evolve” people's understanding of beauty.
“It's really our power. Ten years ago, when we wore something recycled, people found it ugly. That's no longer the case,” she told AFP.
“Beauty is no longer something completely smooth, perfect, straight… This is also what designers can do with recycled fabrics.”
Some are skeptical.
“Until they remove PVC plastic from their supply chain, especially at Louis Vuitton, LVMH will never be a green company,” Dana Thomas, author of “Fashionopolis,” said of the climate impact of industry.
Louis Vuitton, the world's best-selling luxury brand, makes most of its money from its monogram bags, made from PVC-coated canvas.
Major change
Thomas welcomes ideas like Nona Source, but finds it frustrating.
“It's a sensible idea. So why weren't they already doing it 20 years ago?” she says.
“Fashion is so far behind, for example, the automobile industry. You can now buy an electric truck, but the bags are still plastic?!”
She says a new generation of fashion executives is finally paying attention, and Nona Source is seeing the impact, as an increasing amount of the deadstock she receives is already made from recycled textiles.
“We’re seeing a real major shift,” Brabo said.
As he spoke to AFP, enter Charles de Vilmorin, the 27-year-old wunderkind who served as creative director of Rochas and runs his own Parisian brand.
“I come here to get inspired. I like to be surprised,” De Vilmorin said.
I find it wonderful that they give new life to these materials, that they are neither thrown away nor destroyed… It is very important.
|
