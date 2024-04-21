UW Club Introduces Fashion Line Inspired by Metamorphosis Art Exhibition – The Badger Herald





Inspired by the work of Federico Uribes' Metamorphosis art exhibition, The vault A University of Wisconsin student organization connecting fashion to other fields such as business, technology and communication held a fashion show at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art on April 20. The show consisted of models wearing finely detailed clothing made from materials like balloons, trash bags. , threads, quilts and CDs. A connection between The Vault and MMoCA sparked this project during the fall 2023 semester. To begin, members of The Vault studied the main themes presented in Uribes' work based on available interviews of him speaking about its process. Soon, they were able to communicate to each designer the major concepts of sustainability and emotion, as well as its connection to art and specifically changing the beauty of returning everyday objects to their original form, according to The Vault President Annelisa McDonald . Essentially, each student designer interpreted Uribe's idea of ​​makeover into their own vision of fashion, said The Vault vice president Vesa Ljumani. “I love that at the heart of the show, metamorphosis meant anything, and we really wanted creativity to shine through that,” Ljumani said. Before the show, each creator worked on their set and communicated with The Vault officials for any necessary oversight and to provide any necessary tools, said The Vault artistic director Veronica Mingle. Right before the show, everyone worked to make last-minute adjustments to the models' clothes or makeup, as well as preparing the location and making final changes to the script, according to McDonald. In the end, this show was a success for the club because it was very well attended, reaching more than five hundred viewers. It was so exciting to be a part of,” McDonald said. It’s a community of people and I feel grateful every moment to be able to work with these amazing people. To see something like this happen…it's so good to know that this community will have a support system here forever. Any student interested in getting involved with The Vault can contact the organizationon Instagram,@the madison safe.

