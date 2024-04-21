Kent State University hosts Fashion Week 2024





KENT, Ohio Kent State University is gearing up for a week of style and innovation as it prepares to host Fashion Week 2024, which begins Sunday, April 21. The university promises a spectacle that rivals the famous New York Fashion Week, with a series of events open to the public. At the heart of the excitement is the highly anticipated fashion show, which will take place April 25-27 at the Kent Student Center Ballroom on the Kent campus. This year's showcase features an impressive lineup of 163 looks from 42 designers, carefully selected by a panel of critics and industry jurors. From evening wear to store-ready collections, the garments on display represent the pinnacle of contemporary fashion across various categories. Adding to the glamor are prominent guest designers including Hall of Fame inductee Dame Zandra Rhodes, affectionately known as “The Princess of Punk,” and Schroth Series guest artist Pauline St. Denis , a famous fashion and lifestyle photographer. Excitement is particularly high as British designer Dame Zandra Rhodes has been announced as a 2024 Hall of Fame inductee. Rhodes will grace the stage with an artist talk on Friday, April 26 at 11 a.m. in Rockwell Hall, providing insight for Kent State University students, industry professionals and fashion enthusiasts. This conference is free and open to the public. Behind the scenes, School of Fashion students play a central role by serving on design, merchandising, modeling, public relations and stage management committees. For a full list of events and to get tickets, click HERE. We follow to the end Do you want us to continue following a story? Let us know.

