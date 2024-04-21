Phyllis Pressman of Barneys New York dies at 95

Phyllis Pressman, part of the family that revolutionized retail by making Barneys New York as much an event as a place of commerce, died on April 16 at the age of 95.

Pressman was in hospice care at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, at the time of his death, according to his daughter Elizabeth Neubardt. A private funeral was held Friday at the family's plot in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Pressman oversaw Barneys “Chelsea Passage” and added another dimension to the specialty store that exuded freshness in the 1970s with a sharp selection of home decor, antiques and jewelry. The family matriarch began working for the company in late 1972 after her husband Fred asked her to see the windows of what was then a men's store. Less than impressed by the sea of ​​costumes displayed on the busts – mannequins were not yet the norm at the time – she felt that the displays did not reflect the degree of creativity that was going on in the store. Family lore has it that his response was, “'You're right and you know how busy I am. What are you going to do about it?'”

With no business training or college degree, the mother of four soon went to work full time at the original Barneys store on West 17th Street and pioneered artistic window displays. Under the leadership of Fred Pressman, Barneys grew from a family-owned men's clothing store in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan to an internationally renowned chain with 14 stores and seven outlets in the United States and a volume of 425 million of dollars for the year ended July 1995. Pressmans was deeply involved in the design of the flagship that opened at Madison Avenue and 60th Street in September 1993. Barneys also simultaneously owned two licensed stores in Japan and a in Singapore.

His son Gene said Saturday, “At first a lot of people uptown thought they'd get a nosebleed if they went below 42.”sd Street. The city center was practically nothing. We were one of the main pillars,” he said. “I always thought Barneys was more than a store. It was really synonymous with the culture of New York and there was a blur between the culture that influenced it and the culture that influenced the culture. We had a huge European customer base because a lot of our products came from Europe.

With its airy spaces, spacious interiors and diffused natural light, shoppers and browsers could move up and down the flagship's escalators. Gene Pressman said: “She added another texture to the world's preeminent and dominant men's store, and to what would soon become the most important women's statement. We have brought so many female creators to this country [including Azzedine Alaïa, Comme des Garçons and Christian Louboutin.] She did the same thing, finding so many lines, including Montblanc.

Adhering to founder Barney Pressman's philosophy, the second and third generations lived up to aphorisms such as “No bunk.” No spam” and “Select. Don’t settle,” according to Pressman’s daughter, Nancy Dressler. And anyway, Barneys was not to be called a department store – it was a specialty store.

More than anything, the matriarch was motivated by her love of family and beautiful things. It was through these two strengths that she first discovered architect Peter Marino, who worked for Gordon Chadwick, who was designing the Pressman home in Westchester County at the time.

Phyllis Pressman then commissioned Marino to create a rectangular display case for LiLac chocolates in the Chelsea store. Other architectural collaborators were Andrée Putman, Jean Paul Beaujard, and the architectural firm Beyer Blinder Belle, the firm that worked on the restoration of the Ellis Island Immigration Museum.

Like her husband, Phyllis Pressman was known for working seven days a week and often joked that he let her do what she wanted – trusting her tastes and instincts as he did with his children in their roles within the company, Dressler said. Unlike most stores of the time, Barneys offered extended hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the Pressmans often ended their workday with dinners at Pino Luongo's Il Cantinori. This friendship between restaurateur and retail family has led to the opening of such bustling restaurants as Le Madri, Coco Pazzo and the flagship, Mad. 61, which was renamed “Fred's” after the death of its namesake.

Phyllis Pressman left the company in 1996, following the death of Fred Pressman from pancreatic cancer. His sons left two years later. Women's was introduced in 1976, a dedicated women's store was opened in 1986 next to the original city center location and a rollout to other cities later followed. But this expansion and increased competition were factors that led to her filing for bankruptcy in 1996. After taking some time off, she enjoyed being in Southampton and later met and married her second husband Joseph Gurwin , who also predeceased her. Pressman had moved to Florida several years ago.

Born Phyllis Ruth Epstein and raised on Long Island, her mother was a homemaker and her father was a quilt and bedspread maker. His older brother Eugene Epstein, member of the 10th The Mountain Division, which had received the Purple Heart, had been killed six weeks before the end of World War II.

At age 19, Pressman was studying fine arts at a school in Iowa when she met Fred Pressman under the iconic clock in Grand Central Terminal on a blind date. Six weeks into their courtship, he asked her to marry him and six weeks later, they began what would become a 47-year marriage. Phyllis Pressman spent the early part of their marriage in New York raising the couple's four children: Gene, Robert, Nancy and Elizabeth. During their education, Pressman took classes at the Art Students League and shared her love of art by taking her children to numerous museums, exhibitions, and historic homes throughout the United States and Europe. “As a teenager, I remember going to house after house after house, taking tours to look at historic furniture and buildings, and hearing him describe it all. She really shared her love for this film with us,” Neubardt said.

The Pressmans recognized the importance of European designers before other American retailers. Giorgio Armani once explained how Fred Pressman was “the first person in America to treat me and my clothes like they were something important.”

Donna Karan recalled on Friday how much Barneys believed in her Donna Karan and DKNY brand from the beginning and in its early days in menswear in the mid-'80s – “shockingly so.” From his perspective, Barneys has always been a family affair. The Pressmans have created “one of the best places in New York from a fashion point of view, from a caring point of view and from a food point of view. There were not and are no other Barneys,” Karan said. “People wanted to spend time there. It was the only place where you could feel open as a designer or a buyer. Their vision was extraordinary.

Fred Pressman and his wife Phyllis.

After filing for bankruptcy, Gene and Bob Pressman left the company in 1998, according to Gene. In the years since, the business has bounced back and forth at times and changed ownership several times. It fell into bankruptcy again in 2019, and the Madison Avenue flagship subsequently closed its doors. Authentic Brands Group now owns the intellectual property.

Members of the Pressman family have argued in court over the years. In 2002, former Barneys co-chairman Bob Pressman was found in a lower court to have defrauded his sisters out of $11.3 million, and responded with a countersuit for fraud, transactions interests and unjust enrichment. Attempts to contact Bob Pressman were unsuccessful Friday.

After Fred Pressman's death, his will left his estate to his wife Phyllis, who was named executor, and excluded his son Bob.

While working on a Viking Press book with Matthew Schneier that would celebrate Barneys' 100-year history, Gene Pressman declined to discuss family conflicts that have surfaced in the media in the past. “I have to tell you, a lot of this stuff was exaggerated. We could not have operated if this were true. It was more [a matter] everyone did their own thing,” he said. “I have always been close to my family. In every family, because it is a family, things are always happening [chuckles]. So we are no different from other families.

As for the public nature of Fred Pressman's will, Gene Pressman said: “I won't comment on that because it's nobody's business.” And I didn't write it. Our book is a celebration of what we have done over all these years across three generations and how fabulous New York was at that time.

Barneys' aesthetic was paramount, and the retailer refused to let designers control the look and feel. This meant no in-store installation. Gene Pressman once wrote, “It was Barneys first, designers second.” »

He said Saturday of his tenure with his parents: “It really was the Wild West in fashion. There were so many discoveries and new things. Today, three people own the fashion industry. The same could probably be said in music, art and film. This causes sameness and a lack of risk-taking. This doesn't take away from the fact that there is an incredible amount of talent out there. It's just a lack of opportunities.

Having also worked in the business, Dressler recalled Saturday how the family would get together for “big Sunday dinners.” And you can imagine what it was like with eight members of the Pressman family working together. [at that time including her then two sisters-in-law.] We all lived together a few miles away.

Dressler said, “It was a wonderful family business. It's a shame to be honest. We were proud. My father was so great about allowing each of us to develop our niche.