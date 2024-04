Women's rowing wins Bernie Brown Cup at WPI

WORCESTER, MA (April 21, 2024) – The Tufts University women's rowing team won its second consecutive Bernie Brown Cup against WPI in convincing fashion Sunday morning on Lake Quinsigamond. Ranked No. 1 in the nation this week, Tufts showed skill and depth in three total races. The first Jumbos team built almost a full-length lead in the first 500 meters and were ahead in open water in the second 500. The gap continued to grow and Tufts would win in 6:54.41 to WPI's 7:07.87 for a 13-second margin of victory over the sixth-place Engineers. The captain of the Tufts 1V8 was coxswain Hannah Jiang , Rose Tinkjian , Janna Moore , Shira Roberts , Emma Mahoney , Summer Maxwell , Samara Haynes , Karen Dooley And Emma Lyle . The second college race would end in Tufts' favor in even more significant fashion. The Jumbos already had a slight advantage in open water at 500 meters when they tried to open up a two-length lead at the halfway point. They left for the finish with a time of 7:00.8 compared to 7:24.62 for WPI. Race for Tufts wascoxswain Maddie Rosato with Margot Durfee , Reilly Uiterwyk , Julia Zipoli , Hadley Keefe , Lucy Howell , Aoife Schmitt , Amanda Downing And Sydney Barr . The best race of the day, men's or women's, was the third women's varsity competition. Tufts had its third, fourth and fifth varsity against WPI's 3V8. The third and fourth Jumbo boats had an exceptional race that went right to the end, with the third team holding off a strong finish from the fourth. The winning time was 7:10.1 to 7:11.36. The fifth Tufts team was also a step ahead of WPI, with a Jumbo time of 7:32.59 taking third place at 7:39.63 by the engineers. The Jumbo crews during the last race were: 3V8 – helmsman Sophie Novitski , Lécia Soleil , Natalie Graham , Alicia Coble , Brooke Thompson , Sophia Brackett , Sophie Cumming , Molly Heeney And Ashna Garikapati . 4V8 – helmsman Shriyaa Srihari , Ashley Brzezenski , Zenani Himlin-Mayekiso , Grace Hamilton , Alex Timoney Sheelyn Pfarr, Sanjana Rao , Stella Shen And Cécile Wilson . 5V8 – helmsman Alex Boyer , Eva Sway , Lyra Bornholdt-Collins , Fiona smile , Hannah Schiller , Nosara Maxwell , Claire Carson , Alice's Wall and Savannah Fredriksen. Tufts will finish its regular season next Saturday when it races against Williams College at Lake Onota. –JUMBOS–

