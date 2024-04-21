Nikola Jokic disguises himself as Gru from 'Despicable Me' before the match





Nikola Jokic may have averaged 1.4 steals during the 2023-24 NBA regular season, but at least he didn't try to steal the moon! The Denver Nuggets center, 29, showed up to his team's playoff opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, April 20, dressed like another big man: Gru de Despicable Me. As he walked through the tunnels of Denver's Ball Arena, the reigning NBA champion smiled at photographers while wearing a huge black and gray striped scarf and black zip-up jacket, a look identifiable by the grumpy but adorable. character in the Despicable Me franchise. Nikola Jokic dresses up as Gru before an April 20 game at Ball Arena in Denver.

Matthew Stockman/Getty

Although he didn't try to replicate Steve Carell's voice or perform stunts with the Minions, Jokic confirmed after the game that saw the Nuggets beat the Lakers, 114-103, that his look was inspired by pillar of Illumination. I love this guy and I love the cartoon,” he told reporters, in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter). “Why not have a little fun too? Jokic even appeared in a promotional spot for the next Despicable Me 4 on Friday April 20. In the clip, he sat with a therapist while wearing a “nice suit” which he said prompted fans to compare him to Gru. After the therapist asked Jokic why the comparison bothered him, he said “no,” but that it came with some baggage. “They won't leave me alone,” he said in the video, before opening the blinds to reveal several Minions watching him from a window and exclaiming: “Guys, I'm not your boss !” Nikola Jokic walks around the Ball Arena in Denver, April 20, 2024.

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty

Jokic and the Nuggets are hoping for back-to-back NBA Finals victories. Last June, the athlete helped his team win its first championship in franchise history, becoming series MVP for his performance. During the April 20 match, according to ESPN, Jokic scored 32 points, had seven assists and had 12 rebounds to help the Nuggets win their latest home victory. Next, they will face Los Angeles again on Monday, April 22 at Ball Arena. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. “I think we know how to play together,” Jokic told reporters after the last match. “I think it's not just about one player. I think everyone knows what to do, the roles are really well defined. [We’re all] play the roles as best we can. It's the best [way] that I can describe to us. When asked what he expected from the Lakers, Jokic admitted his team was “desperate too.” “We don’t want to lose at home,” he said. “I think today was an interesting game. They had a run, we had a run. I think every game is going to be interesting, so hopefully we're going to rise to the occasion and be even more physical than them.” Despicable Me 4is in theaters July 3.

