Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria and more





Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday with a black tie party in London on Saturday evening. The fashion designer, beauty mogul and former Spice Girl celebrated with famous friends including Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. See what the stars wore to Beckham's high-end birthday party. Victoria and David Beckham David and Victoria Beckham leave Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party on April 20 in London. GC Images Victoria Beckham wore a sheer blue dress with white stiletto heels, while her husband David Beckham wore a black tuxedo. Melanie C and Emma Bunton Melanie C and Emma Bunton leave Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party on April 20 in London. GC Images Melanie C wore an asymmetrical cutout midi dress, while Bunton opted for a plunging velvet Alessandra Rich dress with jeweled buttons, satin accents and a sultry thigh-high slit. Salma Hayek Salma Hayek leaves Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party on April 20 in London. GC Images Hayek opted for an emerald green satin dress, which she accessorized with a diamond and sapphire choker, as well as a black wool cape. Eva Longoria Eva Longoria attends Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party on April 20 in London. GC Images Longoria opted for a black lace slip dress from Victoria Beckham's eponymous brand. She completed her look with open toe platforms. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham attend Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party on April 20 in London. GC Images Huntington-Whiteley attended Beckham's party in a sheer pink funnel-neck Alaïa dress. She was accompanied by her husband of almost 15 years, actor Jason Statham. Geri Halliwell Geri Halliwell leaves Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party on April 20 in London. GC Images Geri Halliwell donned a strapless Rebecca Vallance dress adorned with pearls and bows. The singer also added nude peep-toe pumps.

