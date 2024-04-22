Jennifer Lopez wears cream dress on 'Moms Night Out'





Jennifer Lopez knows how to hit the town in style! The 54-year-old singer and actress presented her latest evening ensemble in a Instagram post on April 20, which she captioned, Moms Night Out. In the music video, soundtracked by Young Miko and Bizarraps Young Miko: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. The 58-year-old mum-of-two showed off her stunning figure in a cream-colored bodycon dress. The midi dress is designed for a simple yet sophisticated nighttime look with its high neck, subtle leg slits and tailored fit to perfection. THE It's me… now: a love story The star paired the cream dress with brown slingback pumps with gold details, which she tied with her jewelry: chunky bracelets and huge hoop earrings. She also accessorized with a cream handbag with a touch of animal print and, later in the evening, a matching eggshell trench coat. Jennifer Lopez in her April 20 Instagram post.

PHOTO: Instagram/jlo

Jennifer Lopez shows off her “Mom’s Night Out” shoes.

PHOTO: Instagram/jlo

Jennifer Lopez poses in her April 20 Instagram post.

PHOTO: Instagram/jlo

The simple yet effortlessly chic outfit had the star feeling great as, in the clip she shared, Lopez was strutting and smiling as the cameraman, perhaps her husband Ben Affleck? I followed her everywhere. “Where are you going?” the person behind the camera asked and Lopez, without hesitation, simply replied: Outside. She then grabbed her purse and walked out dramatically, flipping her hair as she went. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Lopez's fashionable Moms Night Out party marks a night away from the loves of her life: her 16-year-old twins, Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Jennifer Lopez with her two children, twins Max and Emme, 16 years old.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Since tying the knot with Affleck, 51, Lopez has also been stepmother to his children Samuel, 12, Seraphina, 15, and Violet, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Before getting married in August 2022, Lopez said Vogue that both handled the reunification of their families with equal care. “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his children have a new ally in me and my children have a new ally in him,” she added at the time.

