Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday was full of stars

Happy belated birthday, Victoria Beckham! Earlier this week, the fashion designer and former Spice Girls member turned 50 and the star celebrated her birthday with an exclusive party in London. To mark this milestone, Beckham invited her family, husband David Beckham and children Harper, Cruz, Brooklyn and Romeo, along with some of her close friends, to celebrate this special day. On the guest list? Fellow Spice Girls Mel C, Me B, Emma Bunion and Geri Halliwell, as well as other stars including Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek and Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley. The party took place at Oswalds, a private members-only club in London, and it certainly seemed like an incredibly festive affair. At one point, the five Spice Girls I even went on stage for a brief performance of their hit Stop. Instagram Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. Of course, all the guests were also impeccably dressed. This is Posh Spice, after all: there must have been a chic dress code in effect. Beckham herself wore a mint green sheer dress that was romantic and ethereal. The Beckhams were all coordinated in black tie, Harper in a white silk dress, and her brothers and father in black and white tuxedos. Her fellow VIP guests, meanwhile, all wore their finest Victoria Beckham creations; Eva Longoria wore a black slip dress with lace details, while Huntington-Whiteley opted for a pale pink dress. It was like a mini Beckham fashion show. The final note ended the evening perfectly: David carrying Victoria out of the party, piggyback style. Taking to her Instagram page this weekend, Beckham shared a few words to mark her 50th birthday and she will clearly always remember the special day after celebrating it with her loved ones. As I prepare to reach fifty (in heels, of course!), I feel incredibly lucky to have reached this milestone, she wrote. Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content. Not just about my situation as a woman, but also about how far my fashion and beauty brands have come. My ambition has always been to empower women and allow them to feel like the best version of themselves. For me, that meant trusting my instincts and never compromising on my creative vision. Below, see more photos from Beckham's 50th birthday.

