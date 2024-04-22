Fashion
Tana Ramsay wows in plunging black dress as she holds husband Gordon's hand after partying into the early hours at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party
Gordon and Tana Ramsay hugged each other as they left Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party in London on Saturday.
The celebrity chef, 57, and his wife Tana, 49, were just two of many famous faces at the glitzy Spice Girl dinner this weekend.
Leaving the party, they appeared to be in good spirits as they rushed out of Oswald's private club in Mayfair in the early hours.
Tana – who married Gordon in 1996 – led the way by grabbing her teary-eyed husband's hand and clutching his designer jacket and handbag.
Gordon made sure to take care of both of their gift bags from the fashion designer's big night before stopping and smiling on the way home.
Gordon and Tana Ramsay hugged each other as they left Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party in London on Saturday.
Tana – who married Gordon in 1996 – led the way by grabbing her teary-eyed husband's hand and clutching his designer jacket and handbag.
For this glamorous occasion, Tana wows in a busty black dress with cutout details.
The Kitchen Nightmares star wore a classic tuxedo, although his outfit and signature look looked a lot messier by the end of the night.
The famous couple – who welcomed their sixth child together towards the end of last year – aren't the only ones who helped fashion designer Victoria take the big 5-0.
Other celebrities in attendance included Tom Cruise, Posh's best friend Eva Longoria, and former Vogue editor Edward Enninful.
The Not Such an Innocent Girl singer opted for a pale green dress for the occasion and posed alongside her husband David Beckham before the festivities kicked off.
David's best friend David Gardner also made an appearance, as did his former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville with his wife Emma.
Actress Salma Hayek also looked glamorous for the evening.
But perhaps the biggest surprise of all was the Spice Girls reunion, as Victoria joined her former bandmates for a rendition of their classic Stop.
The celebrity duo were in high spirits as they headed home from Posh's A-List party after celebrating with the pop icon.
For the glamorous occasion, Tana wore a busty black dress that left little to the imagination and let her tousled locks flow freely.
Alongside the photos shared on Instagram, Victoria wrote: “Can't wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much!'
The group – made up of Victoria, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell – were formed under the name Touch in an open audition in 1994 before undergoing some lineup changes and hitting the charts as the Spice Girls with Wannabe two years later. later.
The Say You'll Be There hitmakers became the best-selling girl group of all time during their four-year run and reunited in 2007 for a world tour and again in 2012 for the Olympics closing ceremony , but Victoria refused to join the group. band for their 2019 stadium shows.
But on Saturday, all five Spice Girls came together to sing their famous track, which was the only single from their debut tour not to reach number one.
Former footballer David could be seen with an excited smile on his face as the group showed off some dance moves while singing along to the lyrics. Other partygoers also joined in the fun during the special moment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13332969/Tana-Ramsay-wows-plunging-black-dress-holds-hands-husband-Gordon-partying-early-hours-Victoria-Beckhams-50th-birthday-bash.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- EXCLUSIVE: Iraq anticipates historic deals with Turkey ahead of Erdogan visit
- Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances sends a heartfelt message to her father
- Tana Ramsay wows in plunging black dress as she holds husband Gordon's hand after partying into the early hours at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party
- High-tech industry hub comes to county airport
- Hear Michael Douglas' response to the question of whether Biden is too old for a second term
- Man sets himself on fire outside Trump court in New York | BBC News
- This is the least likely area of the state to feel it
- A tool gives a surprise performance at the APC-Puscifer-Primus show
- Arena produces the first of its kind stadium for crickets T20 World Cup – Rental Management Media Group
- China and the United States should seek reciprocity in dialogue and cooperation instead of focusing on their own interests_Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America
- Trump slows campaign spending as he tries to close cash gap with Biden
- Gorontalo TNI-Polri provides tight security when President Jokowi plays football in Gorontalo