Tana Ramsay wows in plunging black dress as she holds husband Gordon's hand after partying into the early hours at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party

Gordon and Tana Ramsay hugged each other as they left Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party in London on Saturday.

The celebrity chef, 57, and his wife Tana, 49, were just two of many famous faces at the glitzy Spice Girl dinner this weekend.

Leaving the party, they appeared to be in good spirits as they rushed out of Oswald's private club in Mayfair in the early hours.

Tana – who married Gordon in 1996 – led the way by grabbing her teary-eyed husband's hand and clutching his designer jacket and handbag.

Gordon made sure to take care of both of their gift bags from the fashion designer's big night before stopping and smiling on the way home.

For this glamorous occasion, Tana wows in a busty black dress with cutout details.

The Kitchen Nightmares star wore a classic tuxedo, although his outfit and signature look looked a lot messier by the end of the night.

The famous couple – who welcomed their sixth child together towards the end of last year – aren't the only ones who helped fashion designer Victoria take the big 5-0.

Other celebrities in attendance included Tom Cruise, Posh's best friend Eva Longoria, and former Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

The Not Such an Innocent Girl singer opted for a pale green dress for the occasion and posed alongside her husband David Beckham before the festivities kicked off.

David's best friend David Gardner also made an appearance, as did his former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville with his wife Emma.

Actress Salma Hayek also looked glamorous for the evening.

But perhaps the biggest surprise of all was the Spice Girls reunion, as Victoria joined her former bandmates for a rendition of their classic Stop.

The celebrity duo were in high spirits as they headed home from Posh's A-List party after celebrating with the pop icon.

For the glamorous occasion, Tana wore a busty black dress that left little to the imagination and let her tousled locks flow freely.

Alongside the photos shared on Instagram, Victoria wrote: “Can't wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much!'

The group – made up of Victoria, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell – were formed under the name Touch in an open audition in 1994 before undergoing some lineup changes and hitting the charts as the Spice Girls with Wannabe two years later. later.

The Say You'll Be There hitmakers became the best-selling girl group of all time during their four-year run and reunited in 2007 for a world tour and again in 2012 for the Olympics closing ceremony , but Victoria refused to join the group. band for their 2019 stadium shows.

But on Saturday, all five Spice Girls came together to sing their famous track, which was the only single from their debut tour not to reach number one.

Former footballer David could be seen with an excited smile on his face as the group showed off some dance moves while singing along to the lyrics. Other partygoers also joined in the fun during the special moment.