Mutiso Munyao gives Kenya another London marathon victory after Kiptum tribute – WWLP





LONDON (AP) Alexander Mutiso Munyao gave Kenya another victory on a day when the London Marathon honored last year's champion Kelvin Kiptum. A race that began with a period of applause for Kiptum, killed in a car crash in Kenya in February, ended with his compatriot and friend running alone down the home stretch past Buckinhgam Palace to claim a victory impressive in his first major tournament. marathon. Mutiso Munyao said he spoke to Kiptum after his victory in London last year and that the world record holder was always on his mind when he competed. He is in my thoughts every time, because he was my great friend, said Mutiso Munyao. It was a good day for me. It was a Kenyan double on the day, with Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir pulling away late to win the women's race and cement his status as favorite to defend his gold medal in Paris. With around 400 meters to go, Jepchirchir left world record holder Tigst Assefa and two other rivals behind to sprint alone down the home stretch. She finished in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 16 seconds, with Assefa in second and Joyciline Jepkosgei in third. Her time was more than 4 minutes slower than Assefa's world record set in Berlin last year, but it was the fastest time ever in a women's-only marathon, breaking the mark by 2:17 :01 set by Mary Keitany in London in 2017. The elite women's peloton in London started about 30 minutes before the elite men. For Jepchirchir, however, the main goal was to show Kenya's selectors for the Olympic team that she should be on the team again in Paris. So I was trying to work very hard to (be able to) defend my title at the Olympics, she said. Mutiso Munyao denied Kenenisa Bekele, 41, a maiden London Marathon victory by pulling away from the Ethiopian great around 3 kilometers from the finish on Sunday for his biggest career victory. Mutiso Munyao and Bekele were in a two-way fight for victory until the Kenyan made his move as they raced along the River Thames, quickly opening up a six-second gap that only grew to as he ran towards the finish. At 40 kilometers, when my friend Bekele was behind, I was confident that I could win this race, said Mutiso Munyao, 27. He finished in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 1 second, with Bekele finishing 14 seconds behind. Britain's Emile Cairess finished third, 2:45 behind. Bekele, the former Ethiopian Olympic champion in the 10,000 and 5,000 meters, was also runner-up in London in 2017 but never won the race. Mutiso Munyao is relatively unknown in marathon circles and said he was not sure if this victory would be enough to make Kenya's Olympic team for Paris. I hope everything goes well, he said. If they choose me, I will work for it. ___ AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

