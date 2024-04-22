This wedding dress made from a WWII parachute marked the start of a local couple's 60 years of marriage

This wedding dress made from a parachute belonged to Velma Byrne, a nurse from Massachusetts who met and fell in love with Clancy Byrne of Rexburg during World War II. It is on display at the Idaho Museum in Idaho Falls. Their son, Mike, shares their story in the video above. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Editor's Note: This is the eighth in a series highlighting the stories behind artifacts at local museums.

RIGBY — A dress on display in the Idaho Museum's new exhibit “Idaho Takes Flight” is a historical remnant of an unlikely love story that began during World War II.

It's a wedding dress made from a parachute. The dress belonged to Velma Byrne, a nurse from Massachusetts who met and fell in love with Clancy Byrne of Rexburg while under her care.

The couple married in a small chapel on an air force base in war-ravaged Italy. When the war ended, the couple moved to Idaho, eventually settling in Rigby. They raised five children together and enjoyed 60 years of marriage before Velma died in 2005. Clancy lived to be 104 before dying in 2018.

Mike, the couple's second youngest child, is responsible for bringing the dress to the museum. In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, he said the parachute was a gift from one of his patients to his mother. It's a disguise, given the circumstances, he says, and a unique way to begin a romance.

“You look at it now and it’s a little discolored, but it’s not too bad,” Mike says. “This happened several times during the war, but it is rare. There are only a few (parachute dresses).

Clancy and Velma Byrne Wedding Photo at the Idaho Museum | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

How Velma and Clancy Met

Lieutenant Clancy Byrne lay in a hospital bed in North Africa while his caregiver, Velma Drolet, tended to his wounds.

The 29-year-old Rexburg man was part of the National Guard unit sent to North Africa to help the British fight the Axis powers days after the start of World War II. Their efforts resulted in an Allied victory that “turned the tide of the war” against the Germans. as the United States entered into conflict in Europe.

Byrne's unit and a National Guard unit in North Dakota were combined to form the 776th Tank Destroyer Battalion. In North Africa, Mike says the battalion saw more than 600 days of front-line combat.

One day, Byrne was traveling in a jeep in the desert with three other National Guardsmen. They were under enemy fire during a power outage and the jeep crashed. All four men were injured.

“Dad’s back was broken, part of his face was mutilated and torn off,” Mike said. “At that time there were no seat belts and they were thrown from the vehicle. »

The men spent the next few weeks in the hospital and one of the nurses was Velma Drolet from Massachusetts. She had a college education and when she heard there was a need for more nurses overseas, she answered the call.

Drolet was Byrne's nurse at the hospital and they became acquainted.

“After that stay, he decided he really liked it,” Mike recalls. “They were having a birthday party for her (one day) and he wanted to see her. He asked her on a date (and with permission from their commanders) he started dating.

Byrne and Drolet ended up serving in Italy and they eventually ended up in a hospital at an Air Force base in Caserta where she was stationed.

They got engaged shortly after.

“There was a lull in the fighting and everyone at the hospital knew about it. They were excited to get married in the middle of chaos and war,” says Mike.

Clancy and Velma sitting together on a bench. Date and location unknown | Courtesy of Mike Byrne

One of Drolet's patients during this period was an injured P-51 fighter pilot. Drolet told him she planned to wear a military uniform to the wedding. He had his parachute with him at the hospital and gave it to her so she could make a dress out of it.

Drolet agreed and an Italian orderly at the hospital, who happened to be a seamstress, made the dress for her.

Mike says his mother and father were married on Clancy's 30th birthday, September 6, 1944, in a chapel on the air base. They were given a few days off for a honeymoon at a luxury hotel on the Sorrento coast, about 46 miles south of Caserta.

Clancy and Velma in the chapel where they were married | Courtesy of Mike Byrne

Clancy and Velma walking down the aisle of the chapel where they were married in 1944. | Courtesy of Mike Byrne

“They would never have been able to afford something like that except in the middle of a war,” says Mike. “They were almost alone in this beautiful resort and they gave them the grand suite.”

Velma and Clancy on their wedding day | Courtesy of Mike Byrne

A 'fitting ending' to the Byrnes story

After the war ended, Clancy and Velma lived in Rexburg and Arco for a short time before settling in Rigby.

Velma never wore the dress again, but Mike says there were rare occasions when she took it out to show the family.

“For my father's 100th birthday, we installed it. We had a big party and showed it to everyone,” says Mike.

It was also displayed at both of their funerals.

Mike says his parents would be “thrilled” to know the dress is on display at the Idaho Museum. It's a fitting end to their story, he said, and he's proud to share it with the community.

“Dad and I really enjoyed going to the Idaho Museum. It’s such a wonderful place and we would often go there in the summer to spend an afternoon,” he says. “After he passed away…we thought the museum would take care of it better than us.”

The wedding dress is one of dozens of items on display in the “Idaho Takes Flight” exhibit. It will continue until August.

These photos of Velma and Clancy Byrne were published in their obituaries after their deaths. | Courtesy of Mike Byrne

