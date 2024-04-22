Connect with us

At the Philadelphia Police Training Center, a prom outfit

The Philadelphia Police Training Center isn't exactly a place associated with high fashion. There, standard blue uniforms and bulky work shoes are pretty much the norm.

But this weekend was an exception as the Northeast Philadelphia facility became a destination for free formal wear for proms, weddings or any other special occasion for anyone who attends. stopped there.

Your income should never be indicative of your beauty, Officer Roslyn Talley said Sunday as she waited for arrivals and tuxedos, dresses and shoes filled a dozen tables and shelves in one of the back rooms of the training center. Everyone deserves to feel beautiful.

That's why, in 2017, after Talley had a conversation with a colleague who had recently attended a wedding and was wondering what to do with the dress, they came up with the idea of ​​opening a place where people could get free party outfits that they loved before. .

It has become an annual event, with a three-year pandemic hiatus. On Facebook, Talley is promoting the 4th Annual Special Needs Ball 2024, supported by police and others who pay for attendees' tickets. It is scheduled for May 24 at the FOP Lodge 5 headquarters.

According to Talley, the community and police officers rally together each year to provide prom clothing in as many sizes as possible so everyone can find something.

This year, more than 500 dresses were donated. The competition served 50 customers Saturday and expects 30 more by the end of Sunday.

For Marisol Olivero, 31, of Center City, a first-time buyer, it was like being in an episode of Say yes to the dress.

Being here is amazing, I can be myself, shake, laugh, said Olivero, who will attend the police-sponsored prom in May.

As Olivero walked in and out of the bathroom, Talley and volunteer Lisa Pittaoulis helped her find the right person. Between compliments and suggestions, the choice came down to a pink strapless dress and a yellow corset-style dress.

Picking A turned out to be an impossible task. Luckily for Olivero, the limit was two dresses per person.

This experience left her filled with emotion.

“I suffer from depression, so it was very difficult to come in, but I am leaving feeling much better and happier than I did this morning,” Olivero said.

Her goal at prom this year is to dance in her new dress without worrying about what people think.

Like Olivero, Justin Gabor, 23, of West Torresdale, will attend the same ball and is also looking forward to the dance floor, but not without first finding a costume.

The cost is something we think about a lot, said his mother, Teresa Gabor. It’s great to be able to go out and have options.

In less than 20 minutes, they opted for a black suit.

The cost, or rather lack thereof, is exactly what drove Keyanna Guy to leave Southwest Philadelphia to get a suit for her son Dyllion and a dress for herself.

We are low income and my son is a big guy, 4X saves me time and money, she said.

The money she didn't spend on prom clothes will go toward groceries and buying a few DVDs for Dyllion, 20, who is on the autism spectrum.

Guy is already looking forward to next year's event. Until then, the rest of Talley's inventory will go to string theory schools and Esperanza to bring joy to other children.

