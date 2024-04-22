How Coachella fashion is shaping this summer's trends

Uncommon knowledge
Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.
The dust will soon settle in the Northern California desert as the Coachella music festival draws to a close for another year.
The three-day festival, held twice on separate weekends, has become a serious destination not only for music lovers, but also celebrities, influencers and fashionistas.
Articles relating to style trends flooded the internet after the first weekend of this year's festival, and Google searches for “Coachella fashion 2024” jumped more than 2,000% worldwide in the past two weeks. The media of that of New York The cup shape the Bible Vogue provided an analysis of the festival's overall clothing trends, including details on what celebrities wore.
Coachella has the advantage of being one of the “first big festivals of the year,” according to Vito Valentinetti, co-founder of the website Music Festival Wizard, which allows it to set the tone for the next live music season .
“We get a lot of festival fashion out of it because it's the first of these big festivals, so there's a lot of emphasis on style and it's also in Los Angeles, so it's stylish,” she said. he declares. News week. “You start to see some looks filter through.”
One of the pioneering fashion brands at Coachella is online clothing retailer Revolve. It's exclusive Revolution Festivalwhich is held next to Coachella, has become one of the hottest tickets of the weekend and brings together some of the biggest names in fashion, including Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Leonardo DiCaprio and Hailey Bieber.
autumn lovethe editor-in-chief of her eponymous “digital fashion destination” website explained why Coachella helped set the tone not only for the season's music festivals, but also for summer style in general.
“Coachella isn't just a music festival; it's a fashion show in the desert. When it's 90 degrees outside, it's hard to know what to wear,” Love said. News week.
“People are paying close attention to Coachella fashion for cool yet stylish summer outfit ideas. They're watching how others are handling the heat with different layers, accessories and styles.”
Love added: “Plus, fashion and music are closely linked: what you see at Coachella often reflects the music played and the overall vibe of the festival, influencing fashion trends for the season.”
Love also explained that Coachella attendees put a lot of thought into their festival outfits because the weekend was “all about freedom and going full throttle when it comes to putting outfits together.”
“Everyone is there to show off their unique style and have fun with their look, which makes it a perfect place to spot new trends,” she explained.
“There really is no right or wrong to Coachella: it's all about being yourself and dressing for the desert heat. This free-spirited vibe influences fashion because she encourages people to be bold and experiment with their outfits, creating trends that carry over into summer.”
But some experts dismissed this year's Coachella style and may reflect greater ambivalence about the festival. It had one of its worst years in terms of ticket sales, including a second week without success, and perhaps its title as fashion nirvana could follow suit.
“Unlike in years past, people seem particularly blasé about Coachella right now,” Hannah Jackson wrote for British Vogue.
“It seems like there's a similar slowness around festival fashion. With the trend cycle accelerating at breakneck speed, there doesn't seem to be one dominant fashion trend that everyone is happy with. 'agreement.”
Jackson added: “Today, there seems to be no shared clothing experience, which was part of what made Coachella feel like an escape. Maybe one day we'll find ourselves united again in fashion. But who knows if the festival will recover in time?
While Dazed said Coachella is going through a “fashion identity crisis”, arguing that the festival's fashion heyday, which began in the 2010s, is over. Because many A-list celebrities had opted for toned-down, incognito looks, while social media influencers and regular punters went overboard with camp looks, this had created a fashion “crossroads”.
“Stars need to separate themselves from influencers who are still making this effort – they need to signal that they are different in some way. So it's no surprise that the arbiters of a once-dominant style are changing camp,” Elliot Hoste wrote.
“Of course, fashions change and people grow and evolve – that certainly wasn't the case 10 years ago. But part of that change has to do with the need for some to distance themselves from those who make a a little too much effort.”
Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.
Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/coachella-fashion-summer-trends-music-festival-1892584
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]