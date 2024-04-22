We asked what was inside and outside. There was a debate – San Bernardino Sun





Here's an experiment: stand near the main entrance of the Coachella Arts and Music Festival and tally cowboy boots. In three minutes, there were 33 pairs. OK, now some big bohemian belts. Twenty-three in three minutes. If an alien had come to attend the festival, he might have thought he had arrived earlier than expected. Diligence. Rest assured, alien: it's Coachella, where Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator And Cat Doja are headlining and each year delivers such an interesting capsule of what people wear. And in 2024, the trend seems to be cowgirl, boho, less is more (in terms of clothes, yes, but also in terms of money, more on that later). Quinton Victor, of Oakland, poses for a photo wearing a crochet outfit, handmade by his friend Jasmine Williams, during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Saturday April 20, 2024. (Photo by Jennifer Cappuccio Maher, contributing photographer)

Isabella Cordova, of Seattle, Washington, poses for a photo during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Photo by Jennifer Cappuccio Maher, contributing photographer)

Sarah Mack, of Mesa, Ariz., poses for a photo during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Jennifer Cappuccio Maher, Contributing Photographer)

Amanda Flowers of Los Angeles poses for a photo during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Channon Medeiros, left, and Antonia Christa, both of San Diego, pose for a photo during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Photo by Jennifer Cappuccio Maher, contributing photographer)

Stanzi Potenza, of Los Angeles, poses for a photo during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Jennifer Cappuccio Maher, Contributing Photographer)

Valeria Valenzuela, of Indio, poses for a photo during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Photo by Jennifer Cappuccio Maher, Contributing Photographer)

Spencer Schmid of San Diego dances at the Do Lab during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Photo by Jennifer Cappuccio Maher, Contributing Photographer)

Festival-goers pose for a photo at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Day two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

From right, Tara Cole and Jaron Burnett of Toronto pose for a photo during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer) This year it's a little country, but also more stylish, said Abigail Mason, who is attending the festival for the first time this year. We're not relaying anything revolutionary when we say Coachella is as much a music festival as it is a runway: on TikTok, the hashtag #coachellaoutfit has racked up nearly 60,000 posts, and get-ready-with-me-style videos flood the results of music research. festival itself. Fashion comes first, said Dizreal Castillo, 30. This is the first thing we thought of before coming here. Castillo wore belted leather pants with Calvin Klein boxers peeking out from the top, a yellow crossbody bag, a red bandana, sunglasses and a backwards hat. Without a shirt. Mason, who attended the festival with Castillo, wore leather shorts with a silver chain, a pink studded belt, a top with a tennis graphic and a trucker cap that boasted Castillos Santa Monica's RAGS brand logo . I really want to fly; That's just part of the problem, Mason said. Everyone looks good. Mason and Castillo then shared an unspoken Coachella rule regarding outfits: your best outfit is for Friday, a comfortable outfit is for Saturday, and your second best outfit is for Sunday. Do whatever you want with it. There's no shame in saving Festival-goers agreed that while fashion is a priority, dressing well doesn't have to mean expensive. I've been wearing this T-shirt for a very long time, Kylie Adegoke said as she looked down at her shirt-turned-dress that read “I (heart symbol) hot DJs.” Literally, it's a 3XL shirt. I tucked it into my headband, then put on a thousand accessories. Costs about 20 dollars. Fashion influencer Grace Brinkly, followed by nearly 800,000 people, posted her Coachella Day 1 outfit on TikTok this year, saying it was all saved. This should come as no surprise: Thrift shopping has been around for a long time, with the hashtag thrifttok boasting over 230,000 posts on TikTok and thrift shopping often captivating a wider audience than expensive designer shopping. Isabella Borden, who attended Day 2 of Weekend 2 in a black bikini top, denim skirt and black boots, also made the case for saving money, saying it led to a more unique outfit. You don't have to buy the most expensive things, Mason explained. For example, you can have a piece that's expensive or something that stands out, then just put other things together. She then explained that one of her least favorite Coachella looks is when people wear head-to-toe designer. Gucci is OUT! she declared. Comfort? It's a debate The aforementioned number of cowboy boots doesn't mean everyone has magically found a way to rock them in comfort. Coachella regular Mads Aguirre wore a white knit dress, a bohemian belt, a floral scarf draped around her shoulders, gold jewelry and, of course, cowboy boots. She said she's going for Vanessa Hudgens' viral bohemian looks at Coachella. Aguirre admitted that on her first day she made the mistake of wearing a brand new pair of boots, which she said hurt her feet. The Saturday boots were much more broken in, but no Orthofeet. Still a little uncomfortable, but better than yesterday, and it's a festival! » said Aguirre. You need it. Who cares about being comfortable? Too bad. It turns out that some people care about comfort. Morag Myerscough, who wore a quirky and colorful outfit to match her equally colorful art installation, Dancing in the sky, said dressing for heat and long walks was a top priority. For heat, she recommends loose clothing. She wore pink linen pants, a flowing neon top and a rainbow-colored kimono, paired with green round glasses, a knitted bucket hat and sporty ECCO flats. Myerscough explained that being creative with what you wear on top leaves flexibility for a comfortable shoe. For her, this translates into a guarantee of having a better time. Rapid fire: ins and outs IN: Rockstar streetwear. Jorts. OUT: Air Forces and Jordan 1. –Abigail Mason IN: Get dressed. Be a different personality. OUT: Dressing lazy or not really trying. -Kylie Adegoke IN: Chuck Taylor 70s. OUT: Skinny jeans and graphic tees. – Dizreal Castillo OUT: Denim shorts. –Josie Brennan IN: Be super expressive. And a lot of money. Individual style. OUT: Stringy clothing. – Morag Myerscough IN: Second hand parts. OUT: Anything purchased as a set. –Isabelle Borden IN: Be hard working. OUT: Be relaxed. It's Coachella. Like come on. –Mads Aguirre

