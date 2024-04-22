Fashion
History of Savile Row turned into book
LONDON — Patrick Grant has spent almost his entire life on Savile Row, the street long synonymous with bespoke tailoring.
He takes a peek behind the thick curtains of men's tailoring in a new book, 'The Savile Row Suit: The Art of Bespoke Tailoring', with publisher Gestalten telling the story of Savile Row; the making of pants, a shirt, a vest, a coat and a presentation of the artisans of the historic street.
“I've had the idea of doing a book about the behind-the-scenes workings of Savile Row in mind for a long time. It’s almost unbelievable that no one has ever fully documented the hand-tailoring process and everything we do,” said Grant, principal of custom tailors Norton & Sons and E. Tautz & Sons, as well as founder of Community. Clothes.
There is a manual created by Tailor & Cutter magazine in the 1920s, but the complex steps of creating personalized garments can only be carried out by a qualified Savile Row tailor.
Grant had initially envisaged that the book could be published for the 200th anniversary of Norton & Sons in 2021, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the idea was taken off the table as the survival of Savile Row was put into question in question.
Grant's book is aimed at both professionals and amateurs of the tailoring profession. The book's cover is made of linen and features an illustration of the tailor-author, with his iconic mustache, seated handsomely in a gray suit.
All of the images in the book have been illustrated, nodding to the idea of craft.
“We're a business that's all about making things by hand, and illustrating things by hand just seems appropriate for that world. The illustrations allow you to remove certain elements from the background – it’s photoshopping in an old-school way,” Grant said with a chuckle.
Grant, who is also a judge on BBC reality show 'The Great British Sewing Bee', said he is often asked for his recommendations on great sewing books.
“I've been at Norton & Sons for almost 20 years and it was a good time to look back and reflect, partly before we forget, and it's a good time to have a conversation about the value of knowledge- do and things that are going to last a very long time and have a very small environmental footprint,” Grant said.
“One of the great things about the way we do things at Savile Row is that we give all the artisans who work there all the space and time they need to make their clothes in the best possible way,” he added.
Grant explains that whenever a new customer arrives at Savile Row and orders a suit, they are always intrigued by what goes on in the workshops and often peek through the door.
What he likes most about the streets is that everyone is aware that they are in competition with each other, but they also understand that they cannot thrive and survive without supporting each other. on others.
“If there wasn't a community of tailors out there, then the cloth houses that deliver fabric by hand every day wouldn't exist, nor would the canvas makers and everything else we use.” , Grant said.
“It feels like a village because everyone knows everyone’s business. If I don't have the right pack of fabrics, I pass by and they lend me one and vice versa. It’s very user-friendly,” he added.
The costume has been an integral part of Grant's life since he was a child. He remembers that the first costume he had to wear was at the age of 14 to go to chapel every Sunday at his boarding school. He has been wearing suits for almost four decades and has kept pieces from the early 90s. All of the suits he has made were made for him at Norton & Sons.
“Even though I worked on Savile Row, I wanted to make sure the clothes I wore were chosen with great care and that I was going to wear them a lot. I still wear the first suit I made and it still fits me and looks great,” Grant said.
