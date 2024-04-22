Fashion
Tartan is not out of fashion nor is it just for men.
The Young Women's Movement echoes exactly this, so creating a tartan in the name of Edgar House for this brilliant charity was a truly wonderful project to be involved in.
The Young Women's Movement is Scotland's national organization for the leadership and rights of young women and girls. Its history dates back to 1924 as YWCA Scotland, and although it now has a different name, the organization is proud of what it has achieved over the last century.
READ MORE: Famous folk band Capercaillie teams up with orchestra for busy schedule
Tartans are, at their core, a series of numbers that create a unique pattern. Hidden within the Young Women's Movement tartan are numbers celebrating the organization's 100th anniversary.
The colors are bright and vibrant, echoing the positivity of the Movement. This was an important aspect of the tartan's design and allows it to stand out in a crowd of thousands of registered tartans.
I'm proud to see a charity for young women sporting tartan, something we usually associate with men's Highland clothing in the form of kilts. It’s exciting to see more women embracing tartan and making it their own!
My own career has been about preserving and respecting the past, while moving this iconic textile forward into a bright and exciting future. I believe in looking back and understanding what happened and where it came from, in order to move forward resolutely.
My role at Macnaughtons tartan designers and weavers allows me to do this every day, whilst working with our fantastic customers who are passionate about the world of kilts and tartan.
I graduated with a degree in textiles in 2018 and was disappointed at the lack of encouragement I received during my studies to pursue a career in Scottish textiles, our rich and enduring history of textiles in this country overlooked because that apparently out of fashion.
But I ignored these criticisms and, since graduating, have continued to work and study tartan. I began my career as a handmade kilt maker, learning to hand weave in my spare time so I could understand tartan down to the fibers it came from.
I am now a tartan designer for The House of Edgar, the Highlandwear division of Macnaughton Holdings.
Macnaughtons, like tartan, have a long and rich history. Founded in 1783 by the Macnaughton family in Perthshire, the business has stood the test of time.
Known around the world for the beautiful fabrics we create, our tartans are at the forefront of the Highlandwear industry. The head office remains in Perth and our weaving mill is located further north in Keith. I am so proud to be part of the Macnaughtons team.
READ MORE: Meet the battle group running the Scottish film industry into Hollywood
My career choice has opened up many opportunities for me, often in very male-dominated fields, from exhibiting alongside whiskey distilleries to meeting the king, to making television appearances for speaking about our fascinating culture and now as a trustee of the Scottish Tartans Authority.
I have reserved a small space at my work and have found so far that a young woman's voice has been well received. I hope I have set a positive tone for an exciting new chapter in the future of this industry.
A recent project that stood out in my role at Macnaughtons and as a trustee was the reconstruction of the Glen Affric tartan, the oldest specimen of tartan found in Scotland, dating from around 1500-1600.
We've brought this tartan back to life earlier in 2024. It's a piece of living history that people can enjoy again today.
I am proud to be and hope to continue to be a voice in the tartan world for the rest of my life, because it is so much more than just a job.
I am incredibly lucky that a lot of hard work, ups and downs and determination are paying off and I am able to design beautiful tartans that matter to people like those who are part of the Young Women's Movement every day.
Emma Wilkinson is a tartan designer for The House of Edgar. This piece was written on behalf of the Young Women's Movement which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenational.scot/our-scotland/24268273.tartan-isnt-old-fashion—neither-mostly-men/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tartan is not out of fashion nor is it just for men.
- By design, AI will eventually disappear from view.
- Chinese general takes tough stance on Taiwan and other disputes at international naval gathering
- Lagos wins NCF/NAWIS women's cricket tournament
- IFW 2024 focuses on Betawi heritage and its influence in contemporary fashion – Quick Dispatch
- Sustainable shoppers want eco-friendly recommendations powered by artificial intelligence — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Hot food: 7 summer-friendly foods to beat the heat and nourish your body | Health
- Kurdish separatists and water issues feature prominently during Erdogan's long-awaited visit to Iraq
- Marathon Ricard Pitching Performance lifts No. 23 softball to a pair of 1-0 wins over Bucknell
- Why Brands Should Follow Prada's WNBA Game
- Tech4City helps young people leverage technology and AI to create inclusive and sustainable solutions
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership