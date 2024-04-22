Fashion
THE WORLD CANNOT AFFORD FAST FASHION
Exposing the true cost of fast fashion
PARIS, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Collective locker room, the world's leading platform for pre-owned luxury fashion, continues its mission to change the way people consume fashion with the release of their latest research, which shows the world cannot afford fast fashion. Beyond the devastating climate consequences of fast fashion, the report reveals that the idea that fast fashion is more affordable is false. While price barriers remain an important factor for consumers, Vestiaire Collective takes its mission one step further by introducing an innovative approach to understanding the true value of fashion: cost per garment.[1] metric. Thanks to this study[2]Vestiaire Collective aims to change consumers' perceptions of the price of an item, encouraging them to invest in sustainable pieces, both financially and environmentally.
Measuring cost per wear reveals the true cost of an item based on its frequency of use, total lifespan and resale value. Although fast fashion items may at first glance seem more financially attractive, the report proves that some pre-loved fashion items are being selected[3] fashion items are a more financially profitable investment in the long term.
“I think about cost per wear all the time, but it's not perfect. I try to figure out how many times I wear my shoes, for example.” – Amber, 41 years old, from United States
Main conclusions about Vestiaire Collective and fast fashion:
- When looking at comparable price ranges:
- Second-hand fashion coats are worn 4 times more on average vs new fast fashion coats (worn 28 times). This results in a cost per wear of $1.72 against. $4.82 for the new fast fashion coats
- Pre-loved fashion dresses are worn over 8 times more on average vs new fast fashion dresses (worn 9 times). This results in a cost per wear of $1.56 against. $5.66 for the new fast fashion dresses
- Pre-owned designer bags have around 72% lower cost per wear because the resale value is higher
- $2.56 cost per wear vs. $9.05 for new fast fashion items
- Fashion consumers are encouraged to take better care of their items through their resale value and invest in durable, quality items.
- In all categories and price levels, pre-loved fashion pieces offer approximately 33% lower cost per wear vs. fast fashion items, which are worn 2+ times less on average
- Second-hand fashion consumers hold on to their items 31% longer than average, with the largest gap recorded in the footwear category (+48% above average).
Regardless of the circumstances, the cost per wear is consistently lower when purchasing used items. This is especially true for seasonal and occasional items, like coats and dresses.
“In the current climate of inflation, it is obvious: neither individuals nor the planet can afford fast fashion. We want to educate consumers on the benefits of circularity while sounding the alarm about the devastating impact of fast fashion. This report is a wake-up call. fight against overconsumption and excessive spending, fueled by low and tempting initial prices. » – Fanny Moizant, President and Co-founder of Vestiaire Collective
“Fast fashion is a false economy. Buying cheap fast fashion is misleading, because in the end you end up replacing items over and over again. We champion circularity because it not only benefits consumers' wallets, but also protects our planet. Second-hand luxury Items are more profitable over time and have a longer lifespan. Our mantra “Think first, buy later” makes more sense than ever -. Dounia Wone, Director of Impact at Vestiaire Collective
Entitled “Exposing the true cost of fast fashion”, this report on circularity[4] also discloses the company's environmental and social impact. On the occasion of its launch, Vestiaire Collective announces the next opus of its collection Think first, buy later campaign, including a series of videos, testimonials and memes, broadcast on their social networks on April 22. Five months after its initial launch went viral on Instagram, this campaign will lift the veil on the cost-per-wear approach and challenge perceptions to shatter the illusion of fast, affordable fashion, encouraging conscious consumption to protect both personal finances and the environment. The full circularity report is available for download at: LINK
The visuals can be downloaded from: LINK
About Vestiaire Collective
Vestiaire Collective is the world's leading second-hand luxury fashion platform. The company's mission is to transform the fashion industry for a more sustainable future, promoting the circular fashion movement as an alternative to the industry's overproduction, overconsumption and wasteful practices. Driven by the “Long life of fashion” philosophy, Vestiaire Collective offers its community a trusted space to extend the life of its most popular fashion pieces. The platform's innovative features simplify the selling and buying process and give its members access to unique wardrobes around the world. The company has a curated catalog of five million rare and highly sought-after items. Founded in Paris in 2009, Vestiaire Collective was certified as a B Corporation and is active in 70 countries around the world. To learn more, download the app, visit VestiaireCollective.com and follow @vestiaireco on Instagram.
PR CONTACT
[email protected]
[1] Cost per wear = (Initial price-Resale value)/Number of wears; Vestiaire Collective's price delta was calculated using more than 250K Vestiaire Collective transactions over the last 12 months. For the external panel, the prices of new and used items were asked directly in the survey. Wear counts from surveys are cross-checked and scaled with literature values.
[2] Our complete range March 2024 The study, in collaboration with Vaayu, digs deeper into consumer behavior, analyzing responses from 13,400 participants, as well as data from 250,000 transactions and insights from 28 qualitative interviews across major global markets.
[3] Nearly 12,000 brands are listed on Vestiaire Collective. The authenticated items from these brands represent a curation of 5 million items on the platform meeting Vestiaire Collective standards following their Fast Fashion Ban campaigns.
[4] This Circularity Report is Vestiaire Collective’s third annual Impact Report.
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392857/Swap_this_for_that.jpg
Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280231/Vestiaire_Collective_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Vestiaire Collective
|
