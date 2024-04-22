Fashion
Junior Brewer Matt Fallon Breaks TYR Pro Series Record in San Antonio
With the U.S. Olympic Trials less than two months away, Penn junior swimmer and diver Matthew Fallon's chances of punching a ticket to Paris this summer are looking increasingly promising.
On April 13, Fallon won the 200-meter breaststroke at the TYR Pro Swim Series competition in San Antonio, Texas, breaking all records.
Fallon's performance follows a successful collegiate championship season where he earned a championship title at the Ivies and All-American honors for his second-place finish at the NCAA Division I Championships in the 200-yard breaststroke.
However, it's all come together until these last three months before the June trials where Fallon is one of the team's favorites in the 200-meter breaststroke after finishing third at the World Championships in that event.
In San Antonio, the Warren, New Jersey, native competed in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke, focusing on the latter event where he is more competitive.
Léon Marchand, the French phenom and ten-time NCAA champion from Arizona State University, was also competing in the 200-meter breaststroke, behind whom Fallon was runner-up in the yards version of that event at the NCAAs. The event's finale served as a rematch between Fallon and Marchand, with both being the favorites to win.
However, in the evening, eyes were more on Marchand after his dominant performance at the NCAAs and the announcement of how he will be forgo your final year of college eligibility to turn professional.
During the first 100 meters, Marchand led the pack with a time of 1:01.49. However, even though he is known for his strong second half of the race, Fallon was close behind, coming in second place in 1:02.42 in the 100 meters. As expected, in the third 50, Fallon began to close the gap between himself and the Frenchman, reducing the gap to 0.39 seconds per 150 meters.
The two men stayed close until the end and Fallon tagged the five-time world champion with a time of 2:08.18. It's a new Pro Swim Series record and about half a second off her best time from last summer's Worlds, a clear step in the right direction ahead of the June trials. Marchland touched the wall in 2:08:40.
I didn't expect to go that fast in this meet, but I really worked for it,” Fallon said. “So I was really happy. You can't have a perfect race every time you get in the water, so it's really good to have one that goes like this.
This time makes Fallon the fastest American swimmer and the fifth fastest swimmer in the world in 2024 in the 200-meter breaststroke. Fallon's victory against Marchand is particularly impressive because it is the Frenchman's first major defeat in a long course race since 2022.
Since the start of the school year, Fallon has focused on the long course and developed more speed in the front half while maintaining his strong back half, which has clearly translated into his recent long course races at the Pro Series and the US Open in December.
I feel confident to run faster. I didn't have crazy speed in the last 100 meters [meters], Fallon said. But it's definitely more than enough to do what I wanted to do. I'm really convinced that I can take it off faster, just wait [that speed until the end].
This isn't the last time Penn and the greater swimming community will hear from Fallon until the trials. Fallon plans to compete in an upcoming meet at Rutgers University with a few Penn swimming and diving teammates who hope to win cuts at the Olympic Trials. Next, we'll head full speed ahead to the U.S. Olympic Trials which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, June 15-23.
The Daily Pennsylvanian is an independent, student-run newspaper. Please consider make a donation to support the media coverage that shapes the University. Your generosity ensures a future of strong journalism at Penn.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedp.com/article/2024/04/penn-mens-swimming-and-diving-junior-breastroker-matt-fallon-tyr-pro-series-record
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Orlando City Council to vote on incentives for Magic Entertainment Complex
- Junior Brewer Matt Fallon Breaks TYR Pro Series Record in San Antonio
- Stadiums of the future: Innovations that change the fan experience | Lifestyle
- Men's golf completes day one of the SoCon Championship
- This actress has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor and left Bollywood because of Sajid Khan and sexual harassment.
- Earth Day: Google Doodle celebrates with aerial photography | India News
- Deepfakes of Bollywood stars raise concerns about AI interference in India's elections
- China's Ma, Sun is crowned at the ITTF World Cup
- THE WORLD CANNOT AFFORD FAST FASHION
- Pension fund becomes catalyst for New Jersey's deep tech and energy transition: 'Can help close funding gap'
- Beirut lives in the shadow of a wider conflict
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership