Junior Brewer Matt Fallon Breaks TYR Pro Series Record in San Antonio

With the U.S. Olympic Trials less than two months away, Penn junior swimmer and diver Matthew Fallon's chances of punching a ticket to Paris this summer are looking increasingly promising.

On April 13, Fallon won the 200-meter breaststroke at the TYR Pro Swim Series competition in San Antonio, Texas, breaking all records.





Fallon's performance follows a successful collegiate championship season where he earned a championship title at the Ivies and All-American honors for his second-place finish at the NCAA Division I Championships in the 200-yard breaststroke.

However, it's all come together until these last three months before the June trials where Fallon is one of the team's favorites in the 200-meter breaststroke after finishing third at the World Championships in that event.

In San Antonio, the Warren, New Jersey, native competed in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke, focusing on the latter event where he is more competitive.

Léon Marchand, the French phenom and ten-time NCAA champion from Arizona State University, was also competing in the 200-meter breaststroke, behind whom Fallon was runner-up in the yards version of that event at the NCAAs. The event's finale served as a rematch between Fallon and Marchand, with both being the favorites to win.





However, in the evening, eyes were more on Marchand after his dominant performance at the NCAAs and the announcement of how he will be forgo your final year of college eligibility to turn professional.

During the first 100 meters, Marchand led the pack with a time of 1:01.49. However, even though he is known for his strong second half of the race, Fallon was close behind, coming in second place in 1:02.42 in the 100 meters. As expected, in the third 50, Fallon began to close the gap between himself and the Frenchman, reducing the gap to 0.39 seconds per 150 meters.

The two men stayed close until the end and Fallon tagged the five-time world champion with a time of 2:08.18. It's a new Pro Swim Series record and about half a second off her best time from last summer's Worlds, a clear step in the right direction ahead of the June trials. Marchland touched the wall in 2:08:40.

I didn't expect to go that fast in this meet, but I really worked for it,” Fallon said. “So I was really happy. You can't have a perfect race every time you get in the water, so it's really good to have one that goes like this.

This time makes Fallon the fastest American swimmer and the fifth fastest swimmer in the world in 2024 in the 200-meter breaststroke. Fallon's victory against Marchand is particularly impressive because it is the Frenchman's first major defeat in a long course race since 2022.

Since the start of the school year, Fallon has focused on the long course and developed more speed in the front half while maintaining his strong back half, which has clearly translated into his recent long course races at the Pro Series and the US Open in December.

I feel confident to run faster. I didn't have crazy speed in the last 100 meters [meters], Fallon said. But it's definitely more than enough to do what I wanted to do. I'm really convinced that I can take it off faster, just wait [that speed until the end].

This isn't the last time Penn and the greater swimming community will hear from Fallon until the trials. Fallon plans to compete in an upcoming meet at Rutgers University with a few Penn swimming and diving teammates who hope to win cuts at the Olympic Trials. Next, we'll head full speed ahead to the U.S. Olympic Trials which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, June 15-23.