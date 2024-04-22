Esha Gupta's high-octane bodycon dress is a quick lesson in how to wear a monochrome look while going out | Fashion trends





The period bodycon dress is a must-have in any fashion lover's wardrobe. Plus, if you look at the closets of your favorite celebrities, bodycon has found a memorable, cult-like re-emergence among them. And Esha Gupta's latest Instagram post is proof enough. The actor donned a brown bodycon maxi dress for a recent photo shoot. Scroll through to see her photos and steal some style inspiration. Esha Gupta looks dazzling in a monochrome bodycon dress for a photo shoot. (Instagram) Esha Gupta stuns in a brown bodycon dress HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! The bodycon dress that Esha wore in the Instagram post is from a celebrity-favorite clothing brand, Self Portrait, and is a perfect look for when you're out with friends. Celebrity stylist Stacey Cardoz styled the actor in the ensemble. The brown colored ensemble features a plunging sweetheart neckline showcasing her cleavage, ribbed design, long sleeves, structured boning at the bust, cutout front, sheer embroidered lace pattern, figure hugging silhouette body that hugs her. enviable frame and full body hem length. Esha chose a pair of statement earrings to accessorize the ensemble. She opted for a swirly design adorned with shimmering pink embellishments. Meanwhile, for the glamorous choices, Esha opted for feathered brows, mascara on lashes, shimmery nude eyeliner, winged eyeliner, rouge on cheekbones, bronze highlighter on contours and a glossy caramel lip shade. Finally, she tied her locks into a high, sleek bun to complete the look. Earlier, Esha had delighted her followers with another monochrome look which she had worn while out in Mumbai. The photos show her in a neon green blazer and pants set paired with a ribbed plunging neck bralette. While the blazer has notched lapels, loose sleeves, padded shoulders, a relaxed fit and an open front, the pants feature a high waist, buckle front closure and straight-leg silhouette. Esha wore the monochrome outfit with an elegant gold chain featuring a heart-shaped pendant and green bejeweled high heels. Finally, loose wavy locks, feathered eyebrows, nude lip shade, mascara on the eyelashes and rouge on the cheekbones complete the glamorous choices.

