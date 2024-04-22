San Diego Fashion Week Showcases Fall Looks from Local Designers in Spring Showcase – NBC 7 San Diego





The next new designer might just be one of us. Dozens of people attended San Diego Fashion Week's annual Spring Showcase Saturday evening in downtown San Diego at the University Club, atop the 34th floor of the Symphony Towers. Surrounded by stunning views of the city, this show provided a glimpse of what local San Diego designers will debut at their annual fashion show in the fall. Designers from past shows and fashion fans were able to discover the new lines which featured women's clothing, men's clothing, sustainably made clothing and even traditional Kenyan clothing. The show featured local 2024 designers such as MSTR Stag, GF Fashion House, Vaughnberry, Sarra's Petals, GFash, Insufficientfun, Grisham Manor, Lady Lane and last year's top designer, CW Couture. Nina Cicolo, a designer for the fall 2023 FWSD show, was in attendance, but after creating a line for last year's show and winning the show in 2022, she is taking a break in 2024. I'm so happy to see other creators. This year I'm not at the show, but it's so nice to see how San Diego Fashion Week is growing. I've met so many designers with so many styles. I hope that in the future it can be like the fashion capital of the United States,” Cicolo said. Dozens of people attended San Diego Fashion Week's annual spring showcase downtown. The show featured a preview of what local designers will be showcasing at their annual fashion show in the fall. Anna Dimkel could be seen drawing pictures in the audience before the show. “You know, there's something fresh about it because we don't have much, we're not really a fashion city, you know, because I go to Paris Fashion Week, I draw because I'm a fashionista. So for me it's like fresh air here, so I'm looking forward to it. [the fall show]” said Dimkel. Ugochi Iwuaba is a fashion designer who plans to host her own fashion show later this year. “It’s great to see all this beautiful showcase and I love that it’s a teaser, so we want to see more and it’s a good concept for the next show,” Iwuaba said. FWSD will present its full fashion show in fall 2024.

