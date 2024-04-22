The flamenco paradise of Seville where tradition and fashion dance hand in hand





Luis Fernandez's workshop, in the heart of Seville's historic district, buzzes with activity as customers flock to view his captivating collection of flamenco dresses. Each dress features vibrant fabrics adorned with sumptuous ruffles and playful polka dots, seducing all who see them. Flamenco fashion reaches its annual peak in spring when towns in the southern Andalusia region of southern Spain hold their annual week-long ferias, during which everyone dons their finery to go out , eat, drink and dance until the wee hours. The most traditional design, dating back over 100 years, is a floor-length dress, closely fitted to the thigh, with a ruffled skirt and matching ruffles on the sleeves. To complete the dress, women accessorized, wearing a fringed shawl around the shoulders, earrings and bracelets, their hair pulled up in a bun and pinned with a single flower comb in an ensemble that became the image of Andalusia and even used abroad. as a symbol of Spain. A native of Seville who grew up loving the fair, Fernandez began working as a designer in 2012 alongside fellow fashion designer Manuel Jurado, and from the start he knew he wanted to make flamenco dresses. For him, it is a unique regional costume “which evolves with fashion and the only one which incorporates new trends”, he says with pride. The garment has its roots in the so-called “majo” costumes “worn by the working class” in Spain in the late 18th and early 19th centuries and often depicted in the paintings of the Spanish master Goya, explained anthropologist Rosa Maria Martinez Moreno, who wrote a book called “El Traje de Flamenca (“The Flamenco Dress”). With the start of the Seville fairs in the mid-19th century, the style began to be adopted by the wealthy classes at a time when there was a backlash against all things French, including its aristocratic fashions. Added to this were the clothes of the Roma women who sold donuts at the fair and who wore dresses and skirts decorated with ruffles. In the 20th century, flamenco dress evolved into its current form and became popular, largely due to the growth of flamenco as an art form and the expansion of schools teaching this Andalusian dance form, which Women often learn to perform at fairs. » said Martínez Moreno. Image of Spain During the 1960s, the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco set out to “sell Spain as a tourist attraction” and, to do so, used “popular stereotypes” such as flamenco dress which “began to be recognized as the image of Spanishness” abroad. she added. In recent years, Andalusian dress has inspired major designers such as Christian Dior, who presented a new collection in 2022 at the emblematic Plaza de Espana in Seville. Fernandez said the sector in Seville has become more professional with designers following “the trends of Paris and Milan”, and who have been organizing an international flamenco fashion show in the city since 1995. An outfit from a workshop like the one Fernandez runs can cost anywhere from several hundred euros to more than a thousand euros. But there are cheaper options available today, in an age where fashion has become more accessible.

