Fashion
A Look at This Year's Marathon Monday Fashion Trends
Boston College students flooded the Mod Lot for T-Pain and lined the sides of Commonwealth Ave., dressed in creative outfits to celebrate Monday's marathon. Let's take a look at the trends for this year's Mile 21 festivities.
Like every previous year, one macro trend that was impossible to miss was neon. Students wore hot pink, electric blue, and bright orange in different ways. Many wore neon leggings or sports skirts paired with bright accessories, for the perfect blend of comfort and style. Others embraced neon with '80s-inspired jackets and hairstyles. The neon color palette fit perfectly with the warm spring day and the adrenaline coursing through Chestnut Hill as students cheered on the runners.
Another fashion model was sports jerseys. My favorite variation of this look was any Boston team jersey because it stayed true to the Marathons spirit of celebrating Boston athletics.
Hats were paired with outfits incorporating the two previously mentioned trends. This year, a classic baseball cap was an extremely popular accessory for Marathon Monday. Many were decorated with graffiti-style text composing phrases to celebrate the day, including Marmon and Mile 21.
Others simply had puns or creative jokes. Besides being a fun accessory, hats were extremely practical this year. I definitely found myself wishing I had chosen to wear one while trying to block the sun from my eyes during the T-Pains set.
Speaking of T-Pain, I've definitely seen my fair share of T-Pain themed outfits. From song lyrics to creative plays on his name, rapper Marmon was definitely present in the students' outfits. My favorite was a T-shirt that spelled out T-Pain as the Wordle's solution.
Another trend that I wasn't surprised to see was Western-style clothing. Cowboy hats, boots, and jeans were extremely popular fashion choices. People have definitely gotten creative with this.
I have seen many custom cowboy hats decorated with feathers, different colors and even a picture of T-Pain. Another outfit I loved was the full denim outfit including a vest, denim shorts, and even denim cowboy boots. Western style is also manifested in prints. I have seen cow print pants, skirts and tops many times.
Another trend featured American flags as the centerpiece of many outfits. Many wore matching American flag-print sets. I have also seen a number of flags worn as capes. My favorite variation of this outfit was the full uniform with an American flag print.
I noticed a new common theme in the group's costumes this year: food. From the moment I walked out, I was greeted by food-themed costumes. In fact, the first group I saw was a group of over 10 people dressed as bananas.
There were also several groups dressed as condiments with matching branded t-shirts or sweaters. Part of the reason I think this costume was so popular is because of the ease with which it is done in a large group. I mean, the more bananas you see walking around, the funnier the costume.
Two outfits particularly stood out this year. The first was the group that painted themselves head to toe gold. The dedication to the outfit and nod to BC's colors made it the perfect costume for Marathon Monday. Their look was impossible to miss and easily my favorite of the entire day.
Second place goes to the girl who dressed as JoJo Siwa. A lot of people have joked about this, but I appreciate that someone actually followed through. I was surprised there weren't more costumes like this referencing other elements of pop culture. I would definitely love to see more next year.
Overall, the students' colorful and creative outfits contributed to the vibrant celebration of the Boston Marathon. From flashes of neon to Siwa, there was no lack of enthusiasm anywhere on campus. Seeing what everyone has put together, I'm already thinking of different elements to incorporate into my outfit for next year.
