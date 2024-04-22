Nikola Jokic's 'Despicable Me 4' Ad Campaign Sees NBA Star Dress Like Gru





In 2022, teenagers flocked to theaters in suits and tuxedos to see and celebrate the film Illumination. Minions: The Rise of Gru. It was part of a trend, seemingly organically grown, called #GentleMinions, of young fans celebrating (some, perhaps ironically) the film franchise they grew up with. Universal, which distributed the film, was, suffice to say, delighted, and the film ultimately grossed over $939 million at the box office. This year, Illumination has another film in the franchise in theaters, Despicable Me 4and the studio is once again banking on a dose of virality on social networks to launch its campaign, turning to an athlete known as “The Joker”. On Saturday, Nikola Jokić, the star center of the NBA's Denver Nuggets, arrived for the team's playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers dressed suspiciously like Gru, the franchise's protagonist. It quickly went viral, with memes and jokes all over TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and other platforms. “I love this guy and I love the cartoon,” Jokić told reporters after the match. “Why not ?” It wasn't a coincidence either. During the game, Illumination launched a new commercial for Despicable Me 4, and Jokić was the star. The premise? The Minions can't stop following the NBA star because they think he's Gru. “Guys, I’m not your boss!” Jokić shouts on the spot: In other words, this whole ordeal, from Jokić's pre-match outfit onwards, was just a ruse on the part of Universal and Illumination – an effort to go viral and get people talking. Despicable Me 4. And it was a welcome reminder that when it comes to these viral moments, you never know what's real, what's fake, or what's just marketing for a summer blockbuster.

