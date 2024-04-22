Gisele Bndchen dazzles in a silk dress for new jewelry campaign while opening up about being a mother





Gisele Bundchen is getting ready to rock this upcoming Mother’s Day with a touch of her signature fashion! Collaborating with Brazilian jewelry brand Vivara for their latest campaign, the mom-of-two dazzled in a chic beige high-neck maxi dress, showing off her elegant style. With her golden locks flowing in their signature waves and slipping into perspex open-toe sandals, she was a vision of elegance. Completing her look with a touch of glamour, the To feed The author opted for a satin lip and adorned herself with a range of gold and silver jewelry from the brand. From rings to bracelets to necklaces, she was dressed in Vivara's best, ready to celebrate in style! Gisele Bndchen wears a long silk dress for her new jewelry campaign The video on the brand's Instagram page shows the 43-year-old flipping through different books, with pages flying out as she shared her thoughts on motherhood ahead of the holidays. The English translation read: “Being a mother teaches the poetry of everyday life, where the heart speaks louder. A mother's strength only exists because it comes from the strength of another mother. Vivara captioned the post: “@gisele translates all the purity, strength and poetry that comes with a mother. » Recently, Tom Brady's ex-wife made headlines thanks to her blossoming relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Gisele Bndchen and her new boyfriend are 'taking it easy' In February, a source said PEOPLE that the model and her new man started dating in June 2023 and took things slow. “They have been dating since June. They're taking it slowly. They started out as great friends. She is very private about it and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other, the source said. Although she doesn't belong to the same industry or mix in similar social circles, Valente was first her family's jiu-jitsu instructor before becoming close friends with them. “They started as friends. He was a great comfort to Gisèle during her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce,” a second source said. PEOPLE.

