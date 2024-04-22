Michael Douglass' daughter Carys looks like Catherine Zeta-Jones as she wears the same pink silk dress her mother wore 25 years ago.





In a splendid tribute to vintage glamour, Carys Douglas recently celebrated her 21st birthday by stepping into a piece of fashion history from her mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The young starlet wore the same pink silk dress with delicate lace details that Catherine wore to the MTV Movie Awards in 1999. Carys shared the glamorous snaps on her Instagram, charmingly noting, “The most perfect 21st I could ask for,” marking the occasion with a nod to her stylish roots. The festivities were full of sentiment and style, reflected in the loving messages shared by both parents. ©Instagram Carys wears the same dress her mother wore 25 years ago Michael Douglas took to Instagram with a photo of him and Carys at the Cannes Film Festival, summarizing his feelings in a simple but profound caption, Happy 21st my darling Carys! You bring me and the world such happiness. Meanwhile, Catherine posted a series of photos showing Carys from her baby years to today, alongside heartfelt words: “Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas, you are the joy of my life. “ © Jim Smeal Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards The relationship between Carys and Catherine is deeply woven with mutual respect and affection, often highlighted in their public interactions and their shared interests, particularly in the field of fashion. Carys considers her mother not only a “fashion icon” but also the “funniest person” she knows, emphasizing the unique bond they share. ©Instagram Carys turns 21 This connection shines through in their interactions, with Carys saying HELLO! : “We are very close, we talk about everything. It's really special, I'm lucky.” Fashion is not the only aspect of their lives that is intensely shared. Both Carys and his brother Dylan explore careers in the entertainment industry, supported but cautiously monitored by their parents. ©Instagram Carys blows out the candles Despite their concerns, Catherine said on Today that they could see that their children's passion for acting was genuine, noting that they were well aware of the realities of fame and fame. The principles of respect and good manners are essential in the Douglas family. Catherine firmly instilled these values ​​in her children, explaining how she emphasized good manners from a young age. “There’s nothing worse than a privileged child with no manners,” she said, revealing her parenting approach that mixes discipline and understanding. Get information on the biggest and hottest news, features and celebrity profiles from across the United States. Subscribe to our HELLO! Hollywood Newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.

