How to Choose the Right Summer Dress for Your Body, According to Experts
The weather may not have gotten the message yet, but spring is now in full swing and we're starting to think about making room for a few new dresses to see us through the warmer months, may it It's a versatile piece that you can quickly throw on. and feel good, or an exceptional option for a special occasion.
While finding a new midi dress to buy may seem like a simple task, it can often feel overwhelming and like a never-ending quest, with thousands of different styles, lengths, colors and materials to choose from. So, if this spring you're having trouble finding THE dress that makes you look and feel your best, we tapped the experts to make your next clothing decision a breeze.
And who better than style influencers Claire Hall And Nina Ambroise? The duo who together have more than 250,000 followers on Instagram and are known for their Series Size per sidewhere they try on street outfits and show how they look on different sizes (Claire is a UK size 10, while Nina is a UK size 18).
Claire, stylist, and Nina, singer and presenter, are on a mission to show women of all shapes, sizes and ages how much of a difference a few styling tips can make to your look, using small tweaks to make a big impact . So if we trust anyone to recommend some tips and tricks on how to find the perfect dress for you this spring and summer, it's these two.
Reflecting on what she's learned from Claire since they started posting Size by Side videos, Nina tells Yahoo UK: “I wore tent dresses all the time – it wasn't because that I didn't like the way I looked, but I didn't really like it. I knew what to wear and I hid it without even realizing it.
I always tell women to try something new, even if you're skeptical about it. Try it anyway, because then you will learn what your body looks like in a different style, and you might like it.Clear
“Now I understand how a cinched waist is so much more flattering on me, or that a little height on my shoulders with a puff or structured sleeve makes a huge difference, it makes me stand taller. It's Amazing what you can do by just knowing your body, trying things and seeing what works for you.
Claire adds: “I often feel sad when women, especially middle-aged, shy away from fashion because they think nothing suits them. Fashion can be so much fun and a great way to show off your personality! I always tell women, please try something new, even if you are skeptical, try it anyway, because then you will learn what your body looks like in a different style, and you might like it! »
Here are Claire and Nina's top tips on what you should think about to find the perfect dress for you, plus their top picks for 2024, whether you're looking for a new dress to wear to the office or to a wedding. guest dress.
Tip 1: Balance the silhouette and accentuate the desired areas
When trying to decide which styles, cuts and lengths to go for, Claire says it helps to imagine yourself as an architect when planning an outfit.
“Putting together an outfit is a question of balance, just like an architect constructs a building. They know how to make proportions work, highlight certain elements and hide others,” explains the stylist. “It's all about how you position the pieces and make the clothes fit your body. I always say you wear the clothes, the clothes don't wear you.”
Styling isn't about trying to make women look smaller, but rather about making them look more defined.Nina
For example, if you have broad shoulders, choose a dress that will highlight your waist; or if you have a thick thigh, choose shorts with a wider leg opening which will be both more comfortable and more flattering.
“You can create optical illusions with what you wear,” says Claire.
Nina adds: “Style isn't about trying to make women look smaller, it's about making them look more defined. And if there are things they want to hide, that's completely normal When your body goes through a lot of changes in midlife, there are ways to hide some things while highlighting others in a way that makes you feel better about yourself.
Tip 2: Choose the right length
The length of a dress is also important and can make a huge difference in your appearance. Too long and it will swallow you up, too short and it could throw off your proportions.
Claire says: “For me, I like a midaxi, which is not a midi but not a maxi either. Anything shorter looks scruffy, which is something we want to avoid.”
“If you're petite, don't be afraid to wear longer dresses. As long as the silhouette is defined, it won't overwhelm you and can actually make you look taller.”
Claire adds “If you're very heavy, you also need a bit of length to balance your figure.”
However, if you want to show off your legs in a shorter dress, don't be afraid to do so. Claire recommends choosing a dress with a V-neck or one with sleeves that give a little height, so they show off your shoulders and highlight your shoulder line.
Tip #3: Don’t be afraid of color
Opting for bold, bright colors and patterns can seem intimidating, but Claire and Nina love color. If you're not sure what kind of colors to choose, Claire's rule of thumb is to use the color wheel.
“The color wheel is really useful for trying to see what colors can go together. Colors that are next to each other on the wheel or directly opposite each other tend to work really well.”
Pay attention to your skin tone, eye color and hair color to find complementary colors. Nina says: “Recently I discovered that orange complements my blue eyes so well because they are directly opposite each other on the color wheel. That really surprised me!”
Wear a color that complements your skin tone and will make your eyes shine. People notice it a lot more, and when you wear something you feel good in, it shines through.Clear
Claire also wants to encourage larger women not to be afraid of color in their wardrobe. “A lot of larger women will go back to black or dark colors, but don’t,” she advises. “Wear a color that complements your skin tone and will make your eyes pop. People notice it a lot more, and when you wear something you feel good in, it shines through.”
Tip 4: embrace accessories
One of the best ways to elevate an outfit is with your accessories. Often this can be the difference between just wearing a dress and wearing it, the latter being what really makes you look good.
Claire and Nina are both big fans of accessories. They love big glasses and sunglasses to frame their face, as well as bags to really complete an outfit.
When it comes to jewelry, Claire's big rule is: “Choose either big earrings or a big necklace, but not both at the same time because they will only distract from each other.”
As for arm candy? “Become crazy!” she says. “Pack as many as you want. You can really let your personality shine through your jewelry.”
Claire and Nina's Top Dress Picks for Every Occasion
Knowing how to choose the right dress is one thing, but with so many choices available, choosing just one can be overwhelming. But fear not, we asked Claire and Nina for their top five dress picks for summer 2024 that will see you through so many occasions. Here are their interesting, affordable and flattering recommendations.
Claire and Nina say: “Often called a picnic dress, this style is easy to wear with slides, sandals or trainers. The fullness of the dress is offset by the structured waist and it has pockets. – why do not like ?!? “
Claire and Nina say: “An eye-catching color and print, this dress has a universally flattering V-neck and an empire cut with generous bell sleeves, so no jacket is necessary.”
Claire and Nina say: “Simple and elegant: cap sleeves frame the body and create a classic, no-nonsense silhouette while oversized buttons add length. »
Claire and Nina say: “The cool cotton fabric in this relaxed style and the bohemian print make it ideal – wear over a bikini or for a day trip.”
Claire and Nina say: “A stylish dress with a trendy combination of leopard and lace! The angel sleeves and lace trim visually narrow the waistline to give a gorgeous hourglass shape.”
