Why did Nikola Jokic dress up as Gru? Nuggets star appears in 'Despicable Me 4' commercial with minions





Nikola Jokic is already making noise just one game into the NBA playoffs, but that has nothing to do with his play on the court. It has everything to do with his fashion choices ahead of Game 1 of the Nuggets vs Lakers series. The two-time NBA MVP showed up to the contest wearing a long black zip-up jacket while sporting a black and gray striped scarf around his neck. This immediately earned Jokic comparisons to the protagonist of the “Despicable Me” series, Gru. Jokic stopped in Gru form pic.twitter.com/YSylCj81a0 Sports news (@sportingnews) April 20, 2024 Go play basketball or steal the moon? pic.twitter.com/AeGmprCMhX Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 20, 2024 It was no coincidence. Jokic's costume was part of an elaborate marketing stunt for the upcoming “Despicable Me 4,” which hits theaters in July. Here's what you need to know about Jokic's involvement in the now-viral marketing campaign. MORE: Nikola Jokic leads the way among three NBA MVP finalists for 2023-24 Why did Nikola Jokic dress up as Gru? Jokic dressed up as Gru as part of a marketing stunt for Illumination's “Despicable Me 4.” The plan involved him dressing up as Steve Carell's beloved character to put on a promotion for the film, which took place during the Nuggets vs. Series opener. Lakers. Jokic has already been the subject of comparisons to Gru, so leveraging that joke for a 30-second commercial was a stroke of genius on Illumination's part. How did they get Jokic to play the game? He explained his affinity for Gru at the end of his press conference following the Nuggets' 114-103 Game 1 victory. “I love this guy” he said of Gru. “I love the cartoon. Why not just have a little fun?” MORE: Inside Nikola Jokic's 'Despicable Me 4' Promo Nikola Jokic promo Despicable Me 4 Jokic's “Despicable Me 4” promo begins with a conversation with a therapist and an explanation of how he felt after first making comparisons to Gru in December 2022. “I thought I looked really good that day,” Jokic says. “I put on this beautiful suit that said, 'I'm serious.' …They say I look like Gru.” The therapist then asks why it bothered Jokic so much to make these comparisons. He explained that they aren't bothersome, but Gru's assistants, a large group of yellow, egg-shaped creatures known as “minions”, keep following him everywhere thinking he's their boss. To prove his point, he raises the blind and the servants piled on top of each other hoping to catch a glimpse of Gru begin to applaud. “They won’t leave me alone,” Jokic said. “Guys, I’m not your boss!” Jokic's comedic timing for the commercial was perfect, and he deserves praise for putting his acting skills to the test. Perhaps he will have a future on screen once his NBA playing days are over. Until then, Jokic will remain focused on the NBA playoffs. His Nuggets look to defend their NBA title in 2024 after beating the Heat in five games to clinch the 2023 NBA championship.

