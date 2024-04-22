SIU Fashion Studies Program Prepares for April 25 Show

SIU Carbondale fashion studies students Lennon Adams (above) and Jada Russell (middle) work on their designs ahead of the student showcase and fashion show scheduled for Thursday, April 25. The show will also feature 12 award-winning garments designed by a faculty member. Judy Huyck (below), who is retiring this year. (Photos by Russell Bailey)

Hitting the mark: SIU fashion studies program gears up for April 25 show

by Pete Rosenbery

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Carbondale, Southern Illinois University fashion design students Lennon Adams and Jada Russell work feverishly at their tables, knowing time is running out. The student showcase and fashion show will take place on Thursday, April 25 at the SIU Student Center.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Adams said. “I have a stunning model and I think the dress itself will look great on her. I can't wait to see everyone come see our pieces.

For Adams, Russell and other members of the program's Production Class II, this will be their first garment fitted on a live model and their first fashion show.

Russell, a Collinsville native, said she was excited, but also nervous, to finish her dress.

“I think I have so much to do. I know that if I put in the time, it will get done. I’m an overthinker,” she said with a laugh as she worked on a pink dress and blouse with a 1970s pattern.

The fashion show begins at 7 p.m. in Ballroom D. The Student Showcase, featuring works presented by students from fashion drawing, fashion marketing, fashion style specializations and interior design program, will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in the John W. Corker Lounge and Ballroom C. The program is free and open to the public.

Adams, a native of Kappa, Ill., about 14 miles north of Bloomington, is one of three men in the program. While working on a princess seam for a velvet dress, he said he was inspired by the late designer Virgil Abloh, founder of streetwear brand Off-White.

“His work, especially as a designer, blew me away,” Adams said. “I guess that’s my biggest inspiration. I kind of discovered that I liked looking at beautiful clothes, probably like freshman year of high school.

Adams noted that his ultimate goal is to create his own brand and that he is particularly interested in sneakers and shoes.

For Russell, who is also interested in art, designing clothes is something she has always wanted to do. Although she was good at hand sewing, it was a “step by step” process with the sewing machine that she has now mastered.

Russell said his interest in fashion is “making people feel good, no matter their size.” She wants to design her own pieces, using recyclable fabrics for the sake of sustainability.

“Plus-size people still don't have a lot of options when it comes to fashion, so I hope I can provide more options for people who have trouble finding clothes that fit them,” she said. declared.

Laura Kiddassociate professor in the School of Architecture and director of the program, said she was excited for the students to be able to showcase their designs.

“It’s always nice to watch students progress throughout the year and see their work completed,” she said.

Special tribute

The evening will close with a special tribute highlighting the work of Judy Huyck, lecturer in the fashion studies program who is retiring from SIU Carbondale after 12 years. In his honor, 12 award-winning garments designed and created by Huyck for various Threads magazine competitions will conclude the show. The models are students and a staff member of the School of Architecture.

Huyck said she was excited to see the works on stage from a different perspective; She often modeled the clothes herself at conventions and fashion shows and never really took good photos of them.

“It will definitely be nice to see them again,” said Huyck, who learned to sew when she was 12.

“I started designing for Barbie with my Barbie dolls, like everyone else,” Huyck said.

A master pattern maker, Huyck will be able to spend more time with a company she owns, Pattern Works International, a clothing pattern production service that creates camera-ready patterns. Huyck said he will miss his students and offered some poignant advice.

“Keep your individuality and creativity and don’t give up. Fashion is a tough job,” she said.

The lineup for the Fashion Studies student showcase and fashion show is below, with students, hometowns and project names where indicated:

Student showcase — Corker Lounge and Ballroom C

Collaborative project

Fashion merchandising students

Hannah Karl, Springfield, IL.

Pearl Williams, Chicago.

Paige Dycus, Carbondale.

Fashion design students

Jia Brown, Chicago.

Noah Eaton, OFALLON, IL.

Interior design students

Team 1

Maryjane Spangler, Peoria, IL.

Abigail Wheatley, Herrin.

Kassia Kwasniewski, Marion.

Team 2

Jocelyn Guerrero, Elgin, IL.

Kaylie Carlen, St. Louis; Elmo, Illinois.

Nicole Fugina, Weldon Spring, Missouri.

Team 3

Sophia Davis, Wheaton, IL.

Bella Meincke, Round Lake, IL.

Fashion design work

Kylah Smith, Memphis, Tenn.

Fashion Show — Ballroom D

The fashion show begins with four freshmen who will each present a model titled Dressed for Effect. These students, with their hometowns, are:

Lennon Adams, Kappa, Ill.

Chloe Antoine, Jerseyville, Illinois.

Jada Russell, Collinsville, IL.

Shantell Tompkins, Mounds, IL.

Three advanced students will present fashion designs as part of mini-collections with designs that highlight the decades from the 1920s to the 1940s. These students, with their hometowns and line, are:

Jia Brown, Chicago, Opulence.

Noah Eaton, O'Fallon, Illinois, Requiem.

Kylah Smith, Memphis, Tenn., Sweet.

Four students present fashion designs as part of collections inspired by the April 8 total solar eclipse. These students, with their hometowns and line, are: