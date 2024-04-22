Earth Day 2024: the role of fashion in climate change

Climate change is accelerating at an alarming rate, with far-reaching implications that extend beyond the environment and affect everything from human health and livelihoods to the economy.

As we face this growing crisis, each successive Earth Day since its inception in 1970 becomes more and more urgent. This day has been commemorated for over 50 years and yet progress towards protecting and preserving our planet, its resources and our communities is far from where it should be.

It is widely accepted that awareness of such a relevant and pervasive issue should not be limited to a single day or month, but this of course applies to most causes we champion over a period of time. specific to the year. Despite this, Earth Day, which involves solidarity and the actions of nearly a billion people each year remains a poignant time to reflect on our current situation and what we still have to accomplish.

Today, we take a step back and remember the realities behind the cause we are mobilizing for fashion sustainability.

Climate change and its consequences

2023, the hottest year on the planet never recorded in the history of humanity. This month, UN climate chief Simon Stiellsaid that governments, business leaders and development banks have two years to save the world and act to avoid much worse climate change.

Between 3.3 and 3.6 billion people almost half of the world's population lives in areas where they are highly vulnerable to climate change.

According to IPCCeverywhere is affected, with no inhabited region escaping the consequences of climate change, although the vulnerability of ecosystems and populations varies considerably depending on factors such as inequity, marginalization, colonialism and governance.

We must all stand in solidarity with those most vulnerable to environmental challenges and advocate for an intersectional approach to sustainability.

Fashion has its share of responsibility

It is estimated that each year, the fashion industry contributes between 1.8% and 4% of global GHG emissions, depending on the scope of the assessment and whether it includes logistics, retail and the use phase of products, for example. Approximately 90% of emissions come from upstream scope 3 activities that rely primarily on non-renewable energy sources, such as oil, gas, petroleum and coal.

THEEuropean Environment Agency Textile Briefing 2022suggested that: 80% of the environmental impacts generated by European textile consumption take place outside Europe. Demonstrate that countries outside Europe bear the brunt of Europe's often insatiable consumption habits.

In 2022, extreme flooding in Pakistan resulted in the displacement of 8 million people, 1,700 deaths and billions in economic damage. As the world's fourth largest cotton producer and cotton represents 55% Among the country's foreign exchange earnings, Pakistani farmers have been disproportionately affected by the floods, with many reporting a loss of annual harvests.

By 2030, Extreme weather events could threaten clothing exports worth $65 billion and eliminate nearly a million jobs in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan and Vietnam.

Overall, fashion has made promising progress in recent years, but it is still not on track to meet the 2030 and 2050 goals. Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action Since United Nations Climate Change is a work program bringing together fashion players to develop a coherent and unified position on the climate. The Fashion Charter is signed by more than 100 companies and 43 supporting organizations, including Global Fashion Agenda. Through the Fashion Charter, progress has been made in areas such as meeting basic reporting requirements, climate-related information disclosure and collaboration. However, there is a clear consensus that this sector still has a long way to go.

The future of fashion

Although the pursuit of convenience often reigns supreme, we must step out of our comfort zone to transform the trajectory of this industry. We can no longer accept empty commitments talking about ambitious goals in the distant future.

Our interactions with the environment, whether as communities, businesses, governments or societies, can both fuel environmental challenges and provide solutions. It’s encouraging to recognize that collectively, the fashion industry is capable of creating a truly tangible impact. Fashion has a rich and deep history of conveying pioneering ideas in unique and beautiful ways: we can translate action in a way that no other industry can.

If we can change fashion, we can change everything.

The author, Mary Annase Heglar, ExpressThe problem with climate is that we can either be overwhelmed by the complexity of the problem or fall in love with the creativity of the solutions. Later I will add that you can actually be a bit of both at times.

The GFA Monitor 2023 therefore serves as a practical guide, proposing clear actions and best practices to address key socio-environmental sustainability priorities within the fashion industry. A culmination of collaboration and expertise, the report draws on insights from more than 25 industry organizations and data from more than 900 stakeholders across 90 countries.

Solutions to fashion's most pressing challenges will be explored in more detail at Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen 2024 edition. Learn more here.