Katy Perry electrifies in her blue “Sponge” dress for “American Idol”

Katy Perry donned a bright blue look from Coperni's pre-fall 2024 collection during the season 22 finale of “American Idol” on Sunday.

The “Hot and Cold” singer's dress was made from a rich blue tweed, woven with several shades of metallic blue thread. Additionally, the garment featured a strapless neckline, fitted silhouette, and a large rounded side cutout along the waistline. To add depth, Perry accessorized her dress with a matching shawl.

Katy Perry

Poking fun at the bright colors and rough texture of her look, Perry posted several photos of her dress on Instagram along with an image of anti-scratch sponges in the same shade of royal blue.

Katy Perry

Other looks from Coperni's pre-fall 2024 presentation used similar elements to those found in Perry's look, including round cutouts, densely woven materials, and bright blue hues. Additionally, the brand has reimagined several classic silhouettes, including trench coats, slip dresses and denim jackets, using signature details such as contrast stitching and logo-adorned labels.

Katy Perry

For styling, the star kept her long, dark tresses in loose waves behind her shoulders and used a set of voluminous lashes, reflective eyeshadow and glittery eyeliner to add drama to her makeup.

(L to R): Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan.

A fan of the designer, Perry was recently seen wearing an all-black Coperni dress on the red carpet at the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Awards. The star's sculptural look was from the brand's Spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection and featured a low neckline with an off-the-shoulder design and a voluminous bell skirt.

(L to R): Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Perry has been a judge on “American Idol” since 2018. This season, she is joined by fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, guest judge Gene Simmons and host Ryan Seacrest.