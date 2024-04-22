Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2024 Collection Has Come Ashore





Unsurprisingly, music is fundamental to Pharrell-era Louis Vuitton. For his first show (LV Men's SS24), the American hitmaker called on Voice of Fire a choir he formed alongside his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, to perform a euphoric and grateful gospel anthem titled “JOY (Unspeakable)” to a crowd of stars and fashion industry insiders on the Pont Neuf in Paris. During the following Paris Men's Fashion Week, he was resurrected “Doctor (solve it)” a glam pop track he originally produced for Miley Cyrus' 2013 record Petardz in order to incorporate the Tennessee-born singer's country tone into his cowboy-themed extravaganza. Meanwhile, the haute couture house presented its very first pre-fall men's show in Hong Kong, a moment punctuated by 'Airline tickets'. It's a transporting, tropical track featuring California's Swae Lee and Puerto Rican's Rauw Alejandro that perfectly complements the travel-inspired collection. To mark the first launch of the line, Vuitton exclusively provided Squire with the campaign video below filmed by a photographer based in Shanghai, Leslie Zhang. “Airline Tickets” plays throughout. You may also recognize the models from the show. You have a professional skateboarder Carlisle Aikens at the forefront. He is joined by Joey Lanham. The first wore a black leather double-breasted blazer during the show; the latter sported a more contemporary ensemble crafted in beige. Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton They are also associated during the filming of the campaign. Again, this is Zhang's work. Louis Vuitton The collection, show and campaign all aim to demonstrate how we can bring a sense of serenity to urban life. Clothing is a carrier of energy: a piece of clothing associated with the bohemian lifestyle and centered around the nature of surfing has the power to create the energy of the beaches of Hawaii for the wearer in the urban environment of the SAR of Hong Kong, declares the Pre-Fall 24 parade. Remarks. Louis Vuitton Leather shirts, shorts and accessories in exotic prints pay homage to Kichir Miyamoto, the East Asian tailor credited with pioneering the Aloha shirt; new wave hats, varsity jackets and sweatshirts pay homage to sailors; and scuba tees, baggy pants, and braided bracelets explore the intersection between the freewheeling worlds of skateboarding and surfing. There are also plenty of double-denim looks that foreshadow Pharrell-era LV's next destination: the western frontier. The question is: how will you get there? We are thinking about plane tickets. But maybe you're better off on a board or a boat. Louis Vuitton The first drop from Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2024 collection arrives this Thursday, April 25.

