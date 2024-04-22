Geri Halliwell-Horner steals the show in a 730 wedding dress at Victoria Beckham's birthday party





Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party not only made headlines for its A-list guest list, but also for its rare Spice Girls reunion with co-stars Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Halliwell -Horner. As expected, the former girl group pulled out all the stops for the fashion designer's milestone bash, and we couldn't take our eyes off Geri's wedding dress. © Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer The Spice Girls star wore a pearl-encrusted Rebecca Vallance wedding dress to Victoria Beckham's party The singer is no stranger to an ivory wardrobe, having admitted in the past that she deliberately chose a neutral uniform, but she swapped her fitted pants and floaty dresses for a resplendent Rebecca Vallance gown from the bridal collection of the brand. Priced at 730, the affordable wedding dress features a strapless neckline, a figure-defining internal boned corset, a cinched waist and a column midi skirt. Ornate bows and pearl-encrusted details added a luxurious finishing touch to the dress, which Geri paired with an ecru coat to keep the chilly air at bay, open heels and a matching clutch for her beauty essentials. © Victoria BeckhamInstagram Alongside her husband and children, Victoria invited many famous faces to her 50th birthday party. Her hair was tied into a sleek bun with a loose strand around her face, while her beauty mix was impeccable, with a dewy base, eyeliner and mascara to make her eyes pop and a nude lipstick. Geri made a solo appearance without her husband, F1 boss Christian Horner, who was recently cleared of “coercive behavior” following an investigation. Her outing came just days after she shared a heartfelt tribute to Victoria on Instagram, putting an end to breakup rumors, even though Victoria no longer follows the redhead singer on social media. They wore matching black dresses and pinstriped suits in photos of their performances, but Geri's understated style choices today are a far cry from her colorful Ginger Spice wardrobe. In a 2020 interview withVogue, the star looked back on her style, including her iconic Union Jack dress and knee-high boots, which she described as having “a really strong flavor.” However, she has undergone a major style transformation over the years and she told Grazia that she swapped her bright colors for classic black before settling into her all-white wardrobe. WATCH: 9 of the Most Stunning Celebrity Weddings “When in doubt, go for black: it's so simple and so timeless. When I left the Spice Girls, almost when I was in my cocoon phase, I always opted for the black polo collar. It “There was a lot of black and gray. And I love pearls: I've always worn pearls,” Geri explained in 2021, when she had already started phasing out colors. “If I could tell my younger siblings, I would say that actually your style is yours: be with it and let it grow with you. Sometimes we find it suits different stages of our life better. life. Audrey. [Hepburn] the look is true for me. “You can get carried away by fashion, that's good: it's fun and good. But our fundamental essence, our style, never goes out of fashion,” she said, before discussing her love of white. © Getty Geri Halliwell once explained why she wears an exclusively white wardrobe “People say I wear a lot of cream or white, but I find it so simple. And that means when I wear color, it's like a party. The decisions I make – usually but not always – are very thoughtful and instinctive where I am. It's organic. Fast forward to 2023 and Geri explained the reason behind her decision to wear bridal color every day in an interview withThe Sunday Times style. Comparing herself to a CEO wearing a suit every day, she said: “There's power in hiding. I didn't realize it. I don't need to overshare.” RELATED:Exclusive: David Emanuel talks Princess Diana's dress, his new range and what he really thinks of the Spencer sisters' wedding dresses

