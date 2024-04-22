Shannen Doherty once wore the dress in which Tori Spelling lost her virginity





Betsey Johnson's Sisterhood dress. Tori Spelling revealed on her podcast “MisSpelling” On Monday, this close friend and former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Shannen Doherty once borrowed the dress in which she lost her virginity despite having a “big bloodstain” on the back. During the episode, Spelling reflected on the first time she had sex with then-boyfriend Ryan Ozar and the easily identifiable outfit she wore during the act. “Remember the Betsy Johnson dress you wore in our biggest casting photo? It was black, floral,” Spelling asked. No item of clothing in Tori Spelling's closet was off-limits to “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Shannen Doherty. Everett Collection / Everett Collection Spelling revealed on her podcast Monday that Doherty borrowed the black floral dress in which she lost her virginity. Aaron Spelling Prods/Collection Everett / Collection Everett Spelling said the dress had a “big bloodstain” on the back, but Doherty didn't care. Getty Images “We shared clothes, everything,” the mother of five continued, before Doherty interjected by asking: “Are you trying to tell me you lost your virginity in my dress?” However, Spelling insisted it was the other way around. “Um, no, I’ll say that You I was wearing the dress I lost my virginity in,” Spelling replied as a shocked Doherty, 53, slapped his hands away. “I told you!” »continued the fifty-year-old. “I literally said, 'There's a bloodstain on the back,' and you were like, 'I don't care.'” “I literally said, 'There's a bloodstain on the back,' and you were like, 'I don't care,'” Spelling recalled. Instagram/@torispelling However, Doherty insisted the dress had been thoroughly “cleaned” before wearing it. WireImage After a minute, Doherty remembered the story, noting how much she “loved” that “black dress with big red roses on it.” “But it was cleaned,” the “Heathers” actress insisted. “I just don’t think they got that stain out or anything like that. . . We were going somewhere and I had nothing to wear so I borrowed this dress. Even though she wore Spelling's blood-stained dress for the day, Doherty ultimately purchased her own all-black version of Betsey Johnson's dress. However, it's not just the clothes that the two have shared during their decades-long friendship. Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! Doherty ended up buying the exact same Betsy Johnson dress. Getty Images The couple met while starring in the TV series in the early '90s. Getty Images “We've shared a lot of things over the years,” Spelling said during another part of the episode. “Before listening to your podcast, I didn't know you had met Brian. [Austin Green]! » While Spelling and Green had a fling in the early '90s, Doherty explained that she and the actor didn't meet until nearly a decade later. “[It was] much later, like maybe I'm doing 'Charmed,'” Doherty said. “It was much later…and it was short-lived.” For more Page Six style… Elsewhere in the podcast, Spelling joked that she and Doherty “have shared a lot of things over the years,” including men. FOX Image Collection via Getty Images Both women were romantically involved with co-star Brian Austin Green at one point. FOX Image Collection via Getty Images Doherty said that kissing Green was “awkward” and that “there were no fireworks because [they] were so close and had known each other since [they] were little children. Meanwhile, Spelling had much stronger feelings for Green, who played her character Donna Martin's long-term love interest, David Silver. “I fell head over heels in love with Brian [Austin] Green,” Spelling said of their on-set romance “I always say that Brian was the first love of my life,” she continued, later admitting that it was probably more of a “teenage infatuation” since they never dated .

