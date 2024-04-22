We never stopped believing, we kept pushing and we came back again and again.”

Blue started and played all the time Classic At Santiago Bernabú. Speaking after the match Real Madrid TVthe Croatian said: “This victory brings us closer to what we want, the championship title. It was a great evening and a great performance from the team. We never stopped believing in it. We were led twice, but we kept pushing and playing well, pressing and in the end we came back again and again. It's a good evening, like many at the Bernabu.

The key to returns

“Apart from the quality, of course, which you have to have, there is incredible character and conviction. It's no longer a coincidence. If it happens so many times, it's not a coincidence. He “There's something in this team that pushes us forward and with this crowd, like today, it makes everything easier.”

The Santiago Bernabú

“It's incredible. We are very happy and grateful to the fans. They created a spectacular atmosphere. When you play at home with the crowd cheering for you like today, it makes everything easier. We have to thank the Ashes a lot”.

Hard work

“There is a lot to be said about that, we had a very difficult 120 minute match on Wednesday in which we were physically and mentally exhausted, but we showed once again that we are in good physical and mental shape. We We are where we want to be, 11 points ahead. We are not far from winning. league“.