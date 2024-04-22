



Ooh la la, Céline. Celine Dion opened up about her struggle with stiff person syndrome in a new interview with French Voguelooking vibrant as she strutted in a braless look for one of two May 2024 cover photos. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer, 56, posed topless under a white button-up shirt by Balenciaga on the first version of the cover, covering her chest with one hand as she pursed her lips and held the other hand in the air. . Dion wore a fuzzy pink Alaa coat in another cover photo. French Vogue She wore a Saint Laurent coat and wrap dress in the magazine's May issue. Cass Bird/Vogue France The star wore a Schiaparelli blouse without pants in one photo. Cass Bird/Vogue France The legendary star added a little white athletic skirt by the designer and black Calzedonia tights during the photoshoot, orchestrated by celebrity stylist Law Roach and photographed by Cass Bird. In a second cover photo, the “I Drove All Night” singer wore a fuzzy ruffled wool coat by Alaa with matching pink pumps, wearing the pastel look off her shoulders like an evening dress. She posed with the coat pulled up to completely cover her head in another photo, with only her legs and ankle-strap heels visible in the photo. Dion modeled a leather Jacquemus trench for Vogue France. Cass Bird/Vogue France “After my first album in English, I was able to buy designer clothes and I started reading fashion magazines,” she says. GC Images The singer made a surprise appearance at this year's Grammys. Getty Images for Recording Academy Dion, who announced she was battling a rare neurological condition called stiff person syndrome in late 2022, opened up about her condition to Vogue, sharing: “I haven't beaten the disease, because it's still within me and always will be. I hope we find a miracle, a way to cure this problem through scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it. Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! The “It's All Coming Back to Me Now” singer went on to say that she undergoes five intense days of “sports, physical and vocal therapy” every week. “Either I train like an athlete and work really hard, or I switch off and it's over, I stay at home, I listen to my songs, I stand in front of my mirror and I sing to myself- same,” Dion said, adding “I want to be the best I can be. As for her relationship with fashion, the “Power of Love” singer said she makes a point of not accepting gifts. For more Page Six style… Dion took a hiatus from public performances while undergoing therapy for stiff person syndrome. Getty Images The star attended the 2024 Grammys in a long coat over a pale pink dress. Getty Images for Recording Academy Dion, who has 13 siblings, said she always had second-hand clothes and used her first paycheck to buy clothes. GC Images “I always bought everything myself. I didn't want to borrow,” she told French Vogue, explaining that it was “a form of respect.” “People pay to come hear me sing, so I pay to buy designer clothes,” Dion said. Ultimately, the pop icon said she was “honored” to be asked to pose in French Vogue this year because she “had better health and beauty at 30” but “we don't was not asked to do so at that time. “I am very proud that at 55, I am asked to reveal my beauty,” she declared, concluding: “Today, I am a woman who feels strong and positive about the future. One day at a time.”

