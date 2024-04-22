Fashion
Aaron Boone ejected from game in hilarious and unfair manner
Aaron Boone arguing with another referee on Monday.
Photo: Mike Stobé/Getty Images
Baseball fans can watch the sport for decades and, every day, witness something they've never seen before.
A perfect example of this truism came Monday afternoon when Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected from a game for shouting something he didn't shout.
Fortunately, the microphones picked up everything.
It all happened in the top of the first inning during a game between the Aces and the Yankees in the Bronx. Boone and veteran umpire Hunter Wendelstedt began wondering early in Monday's game whether the Ace's leadoff hitter had swung at a pitch that hit him. In footage of their exchange, Wendelstedt can be heard warning Boone: “You have something else to say, you're gone.” Boone looks unhappy but makes no further comment.
Seconds later, a fan wearing a Yankees hat, sitting near the dugout, shouts something unclear at Wendelstedt. Not realizing where the remark came from, the referee turned around and immediately ejected Boone from the match. Boone, apoplectic, tries to explain that he didn't say anything, to which Wendelstedt responds, like a tired parent, I don't care who said it, you're gone!
Boone attempts to report the offending fan, then pleads his case to the referee, offering reasonable defenses, like I didn't say a word! and I didn't say anything, Hunter! and I didn't say anything! Wendelstedt is unmoved and Boone must take solace in the Yankees warm start to the season from his team's locker room.
The team, perhaps in a bad mood under the temporary leadership of bench coach Brad Ausmus on Monday, ended up losing to the Ace 2-0. And after the match, Wendelstedt refused to admit his obvious mistake:
This is all clearly unfair. But you know what they say:
