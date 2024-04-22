7 Best Sneakers for Men of 2024





Each product has been carefully selected by an Esquire editor. We may earn commission from these links. Courtesy of Stockx Hoka Clifton L Movement Sweden FP Hoka Clifton L Movement Sweden FP Hoka's latest is an updated and improved version of the iconic Clifton, and this iteration is the best yet. You can still wear this shoe for running, but the tonal suede upper and trio of custom laces ensure this style lends itself to everyday wear, too. Asics x Kith Gel-1130 Cream/Beetle Asics x Kith Gel-1130 Cream/Beetle When Asics and Kith join forces, only good things can happen. This cream sneaker looks every bit like the classic, timeless Asics shoe, but with Kith's cool, fresh minimalism and a breathable mesh upper, it's versatile AF. Air Jordan 4 Retro Military Blue Air Jordan 4 Retro Military Blue Sneaker collectors, buckle up: military blue is back. This contemporary take on the 1989 Jordans features an off-white leather base with military blue detailing, paired with cool gray tones across the forefoot and a simple, sporty and stunning outsole. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 1000 When Things Were Pure – Black Ice New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 1000 When Things Were Pure – Black Ice This sneaker looks like it came straight from Dune: part two (if the Fremen wore New Balances, of course), but luckily it's not a fictional style. You can get this funky, wavy brown shoe without going all the way to Arrakis. Asics x Hidden NY Gel-NYC Asics x Hidden NY Gel-NYC Asics and Hidden NY offer the perfect fresh and contemporary sneaker. It's a style that is decidedly better when not scuffed, so instead of running around in these, we recommend pairing them with your favorite jeans. Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 3 Prototype Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 3 Prototype Big Nikes make the world go round. Designed to improve the speed of marathon runners, this “super shoe” makes a sick statement, with its oversized Nike swoosh and high-octane sole. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Nike Air Max 1 Beef and Broccoli Nike Air Max 1 Beef and Broccoli Does the name of this shoe make anyone else hungry? Either way, name aside, Nike's latest Air Max 1 is well worth the dough. It features warm, earthy shades of green and brown, with suede panels and plenty of padding. Watch next Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

