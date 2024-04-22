Fashion
Olivia Munn dazzles in a backless dress as she waves to fans while leaving her NYC hotel… a month after revealing her double mastectomy
Olivia Munn cut a stylish figure in a trendy backless dress as she greeted fans while leaving her New York hotel.
The 43-year-old actress – who recently opened up about her breast cancer treatment and double mastectomy – made a stylish appearance in a sunset-toned maxi dress.
This gave the appearance of a paint splatter as the bottom of the ensemble blended into white and yellow tones. Her honey-colored locks were lightly curled as they cascaded over her shoulders as she pushed them to the side.
She tied the look with gold heels while showing off a diamond ring on camera.
It comes after she explained how she used tattoo makeup to hide her double mastectomy scars.
The Magic Mike star opted for a full face of makeup to show off her full pout as her skin glowed in the sun.
She was also spotted getting out of her vehicle as she arrived at the NBC studios in the heart of the Big Apple.
This outing comes just a month after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis.
On March 13, she shared life-changing news on her social media: “In February 2023, in an effort to be more proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that looks for 90 cancer genes. I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene).
“My sister Sara had also just tested negative. We called each other and congratulated each other on the phone. That same winter, I also had a negative mammogram.
“Two months later, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”
She continued: “In the last ten months I've had four surgeries, so many days in bed I can't even count and I've learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones that I could never have imagined.
“Surprisingly, I only cried twice. I guess I didn't feel like it was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I conjured up my emotions that I felt were interfering with my ability to remain lucid.
“I tend to let people see me when I have energy, when I can get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my little boy to the park. I kept the diagnosis, the worry, the recovery, the painkillers and the paper coats confidential.
“I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the harder parts before sharing.”
Olivia then praised her obstetrician-gynecologist for deciding to calculate her breast cancer risk assessment score, adding, “The fact that she did it saved my life.”
'Dr. Aliabadi looked at factors such as my age, my family history of breast cancer, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She found that my lifetime risk was 37 percent.
“Because of that score, I was sent to have an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed that I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast-growing cancer.
“30 days after this biopsy, I had a double mastectomy. One day I felt perfectly fine and the next day I woke up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery.
The brunette beauty is currently courting comedian John Mulaney, as the couple has been together since 2021.
Munn is seen here in a swimsuit with her child who she shares with partner John Mulaney
Olivia, who attended the 2024 Oscars this weekend alongside her comedian pal John Mulaney, added: “I'm lucky. We caught him with enough time for me to have a choice. I want the same for any woman who might have to deal with this one day.
She then urged her followers to ask their doctors to calculate their breast cancer risk assessment score and to insist that women keep up with their annual mammograms and breast MRIs.
“I am so grateful to my friends and family for loving me through all of this. I am so grateful to John for the nights he spent researching the meaning of each operation and medication, and the side effects and recovery I could expect,” she finished.
