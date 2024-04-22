Fashion
Devoted fashion fans, rejoice: BerkChique! Back
BerkChique! organizer Vicki Bonnington. The event returns this year after a four-year hiatus. Photo by Shaw Israel Izikson.
Lenox After a four-year hiatus primarily due to the pandemic, the BerkChique! the event will return to Ventford Hall Gilded Age Mansion and Museum from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28.
Nancy Fitzpatrick started the event in 2012 to raise money for Berkshire Creative. Fitzpatrick is the founder of Berkshire Creative, the precursor to 1Berkshire. Vicki Bonnington and a group of volunteers continued the event to raise funds for several organizations, including the Berkshire Humane Society, the Berkshire Botanical Garden, Berkshire Creative/1Berkshire, Community Access to the Arts, Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires, the Ventford Hall Gilded Age Mansion. and museum, the Berkshire Art Center and the WAM Theater.
A first dibs shopping evening will take place on April 26, with VIP shopping tickets from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at $100, and general shopping from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with tickets at $25, or $40 for two. people. Shopping entry will be free on April 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to BerkChique website!The event uses clothing donations collected from some of the Berkshires' most fashionable and stylish closets, offering a wide variety of high-end clothing and accessories, including hard-to-find designers and unique items, at incredible prices. to raise funds for associations.
I've never been to a party where someone walks up to me and says, “Look what I'm wearing!” I got this at BerkChique! Isn't that wonderful? Bonnington told the Berkshire Edge. At these BerkChique! events, you can find clothing you won't find anywhere else in the Berkshires. These are many unusual brands, all offered at reasonable prices.
Bonnington said the event is kind of like a big party every year. For the first time, we're going to have a men's department because we have so much men's clothing, Bonnington said. We're very excited about it because we've never done this before. You know, often women do the shopping for men, but sometimes men do the shopping themselves.
Bonnington said Fitzpatrick started the event because his mother, Jane, [w]she was a luminary in her own right, she was getting older. She had many wonderful things, including sparkly shoes, evening dresses, opera coats and just very high-end and beautiful things, Bonnington said. Nancy said, “I just can't trust Goodwill with this stuff. I don't really know what to do with it and I know my mother will never wear this again.
Fitzpatrick then used the sale of his mother's clothes as the basis to launch BerkChique!. It was originally an experiment and we didn't know if anyone would be interested, Bonnington said. No one had ever done a fashion fundraiser before. When it comes to fundraising, many of them can be boring and dry. You can dine and dance, but BerkChique! is unique. I think that's why people are looking forward to it.
Bonnington added: I often like to say that BerkChique! is a total win, win, win, win for everyone involved. She explained: “People who donate their clothes can clean out their closets. People who buy the clothes get a great deal and get all the treasures they want. The planet also benefits because the clothes don't end up in a landfill somewhere. And to top it all off, the organizations all win because, ultimately, they are the ones who make the money from the sale of the clothing. It's like a four-tier cake where everyone wins on each layer of the cake. Everyone who comes to BerkChique! have smiles on their faces because it's just one big party.
For more information on the event, visit his website.
