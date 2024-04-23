Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys Douglas wears her 1999 pink dress





Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys Douglas recently wore a look from her mother's closet for a very special occasion. Douglas donned the light pink dress her mother wore to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards to celebrate her 21st birthday this weekend. Carys Douglas, right, is seen in an image posted to her Instagram. Catherine Zeta Jones at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. Carys Douglas Collection|Jim Smeal/Ron Galella via Getty Images The pastel pink dress, which also features floral details and lace panels, was originally designed by Emanuel Ungaro. Douglas shared photos of herself in the dress in an Instagram post over the weekend, writing, “The most perfect 21st I could ask for!” Zeta-Jones commented on the post and said: “You deserve it, darling.” When Zeta-Jones wore the dress in 1999, the “Wednesday” actress styled it with silver strappy heels and a white sequined Fendi Baguette bag. She kept her jewelry simple, wearing a small pair of earrings and a silver link bracelet. Following in her mother's footsteps, Douglas kept her look equally pared-back, pairing the dress with earrings, silver rings, minimal makeup and soft pink nails. Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Carys Douglas is seen in an image posted on her Instagram. Carys Douglas via Instagram Zeta-Jones shares Douglas with her husband, Michael Douglas. The couple are also parents to a son, Dylan Michael Douglas, 23. In a Instagram post this weekend, Zeta-Jones wished her daughter a happy birthday, calling her “the joy of my life.” Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the screening and opening ceremony of “Jeanne du Barry” on the red carpet of the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes , France. Gisela Schober/Getty Images “21 years of watching you grow into the most incredible woman you are today is a gift from God that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life,” Zeta-Jones wrote in the caption of the post, which featured several black and white photos of the actress and her daughter. “Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart mom.” Michael Douglas also wished his daughter a happy birthday, writing in a Instagram post“Happy 21st my darling Carys! You bring me and the world such happiness.”

